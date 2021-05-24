Amerindian communities should not have to beg for handouts

DEAR EDITOR,

Even though the deadly COVID-19 is causing tremendous damage worldwide and is still rampant, it’s commendable to see this present administration taking chances and traversing around Guyana to reach the people and at the same time, attempting to fulfill the various areas in needs, which is very much and will not be completed anytime soon.

The education sector is one of the most affected areas for me because the children are not being able to get proper attention, especially in the hinterland regions. I must say that it’s admirable to see that even though schools will not be opening anytime soon, the Education Minister is using all available means to ensure everyone is given an equal opportunity to get access. Electricity and access to internet is the main hurdle preventing many to have access, but all efforts are being made to ensure the situation changes in a hurry.

Editor, many Amerindian communities are recipients of cash grants/loans to help develop communities and whilst they have much needs, they should properly consult before spending. Residents from one community informed me that one village was contemplating to buy a generator to power the community, and I informed him that it’s better to explore the possibilities of going solar. To run an average generator to power a small community, it takes around two gallons of diesel to run for one hour. Given their location, it would be more expensive to get fuel there, and then they wouldn’t be able to run the generator for 24 hours. Should the generator develop problems, they would have to wait long for parts to be imported and repaired. In comparison, batteries are the most expensive for a solar system, but with solar, they could get 24 hours electricity, during the day, possibility exists to use all appliances once the sun isout. Residents could even use electric stoves to cook, reducing their bills by not using the gas/kero stoves. With solar, as time goes on, they could add more panels. There’s lots more benefits using solar, instead of using a generator.

Finally Editor, former President Jagdeo, whilst on a radio programme did mention that the whole world is looking to utilise the solar energy, and they should start finding ways to make solar system more affordable to people locally. In addition, they should also find ways to educate people about solar and the benefits, which is a lot! Once installed properly, it’s guaranteed that a solar system could give you at least 10 years trouble free with proper maintenance of batteries and monitoring. Solar panels are guaranteed to last at least 15 years.

There are quite a few places including farms that have quite a lot of houses that have set up solar system and they are working without any problem for years. Without a doubt, Guyana have the climate for wind and solar system, whilst the system is costly here, many countries working in all direction to make it cheaper, and Guyana should start exploring that same avenue.

Communities in need of electricity should be informed of the advantages of going solar, instead of getting the grants/loans and not spending properly. One Amerindian village is thinking of buying a pickup. I ask one of the villagers who the pick-up will benefit, why don’t they see to get a cargo boat to take their produce to Georgetown. The pick-up cannot reach Georgetown, or take the amount of produce available there very far. Leaders should not get excited with the money their villages are getting and spend foolishly. They should see to spend it in such a way, that the village/community will benefit. Most Amerindian villages/communities are desperately in need of electricity and some sort of transportation to get their produce to market. Many Amerindian communities could sustain themselves once proper mechanism is in place, instead of them waiting like beggars for handouts!

Sahadeo Bates