Second suspect in the death of Sophia 10-year-old arrested

Kaieteur News- A second suspect in the death of 10-year-old Anthony Cort Sophia resident was arrested on Friday at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo by police attached to Leonora Police Station.

During an exclusive interview with this publication, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Kenrick Cozier, a 29-year-old mason of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was placed into custody for the alleged crime. A 16-year-old, who investigators said was their prime suspect for the murder of Cort, was remanded on 19th March 2021 to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

Cort, who had resided at Packet Corner, ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was shot in his chest and killed by bandits during a fatal home invasion at his neighbour’s home located two blocks away from their home on March 11, 2021 at about 13:00 hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that following the Cozier’s arrest, he was grilled by investigators and confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime. The 29-year-old mason told detectives that on the day of the deadly home invasion, the teen went to his home and designed a plan to rob the deceased neighbour’s home, where the boy was murdered.

The man disclosed to the operatives that the teen told him that his father was in a relationship with Cort’s neighbour who has millions of dollars in cash and jewellery. He went on to further confess that the teen then brought three of his friends – one who had a handgun – to carry out the crime.

The man said that the teen planned that one of the suspects would go into the shop and purchase an item as a decoy, and the two other men would be on the lookout, while the now remanded teen would go into the house and execute the robbery. The suspect said that about 12:00 hrs, he and the teen went to the shop, as planned, and the teen pointed the gun at three women who were in the shop. The man told cops that he was unarmed and he relieved the women of their valuables – two gold rings, one silver chain, one phone, and $18,000 cash.

He added that he then entered the house, while two of the women followed him. The suspect continued to relate to CID officers that he saw the teen heading to the upper flat of the house after which he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot.

The man claimed that he ran upstairs where he saw the teen standing over Cort who was lying on the ground motionless. He told investigators that he ran out of the house and picked up his bicycle, which he stashed before the robbery, and rode off towards School Bridge, Sophia.

He mentioned that the teen later met him and confessed that he shot the now-dead boy. They parted the money and jewellery and the teen told him that he gave the gun back to another suspect.

The suspect told police that, he never saw the teen again and travelled to Tuschen, where he stayed low until he was arrested.

Cozier told detectives at the time of his arrest that he was wearing the same black jersey, which he had worn at the time of the fatal home invasion. The jersey was taken from him; it was photographed and lodged as evidence. He was later escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where he remains in police custody.

The 16-year-old defendant made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George, where he was charged with murder. The young man was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on March 11, he, in the company of others, shot and killed the child at his neighbour’s home. Magistrate George remanded the teen to the Holding Centre and the matter was adjourned to May 12.