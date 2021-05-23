Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Nah every secret good fuh know!

May 23, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- Aunty Priya talk how school gan reopen in September. Ah wonder how she know dat. At de rate wah de COVID going, school might never reopen.
Dem boys nah think de COVID gan done fuh reopen school in September. But perhaps Aunty Priya know wan secret wah nobody else know.
It mek dem boys remember a story wah dem boys bin hear about Little Johnny. At school, Little Johnny’s classmate tell he dat most adults hiding at least one dark secret. He friend tell he dat it easy to blackmail dem by saying, “I know the whole truth.”
Little Johnny decide to go home and try it out. He walk in de house and he see he mother in de kitchen. He walk up to she and say, “I know the whole truth.”
He mother quickly hand he $200 and say, “Just don’t tell your father.”
Quite pleased, Little Johnny wait on he father fuh come home from work. He find he father alone in he room and go up to he and whisper, “I know the whole truth.”
De father promptly hand he $400 and say, “Please don’t say a word to your mother.”
By dis time, Johnny was very pleased. De next day when he was leaving fuh school he spot de mailman. He wait until de mailman get to he door and greet he by saying, “I know the whole truth.”
De mailman immediately drop de mail, open he arms, and say, “Then come give your Daddy a great big hug!”
Talk half and remember blackmail gat backlash!

