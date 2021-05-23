Man tells police he was struck down by vehicle before dying

Kaieteur News- A severely injured man who was on Friday found lying along the Kuru Kururu Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, reportedly told cops before he died that he was struck down by a vehicle.

According to a police report, the man, John Wickham, was observed lying on the highway in a pool of blood with streaks of blood running along the western side of the road. He was reportedly still in a conscious state before the police arrived after being called to the scene.

Kaieteur News understands that Wickham, while in a semi-conscious state, told an East Bank police investigator that he was involved in a hit and run, and gave his mother’s number so that she could be called and informed about the tragedy. The victim was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.