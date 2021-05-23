Man tells police he was struck down by vehicle before dying

Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A severely injured man who was on Friday found lying along the Kuru Kururu Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, reportedly told cops before he died that he was struck down by a vehicle.
According to a police report, the man, John Wickham, was observed lying on the highway in a pool of blood with streaks of blood running along the western side of the road. He was reportedly still in a conscious state before the police arrived after being called to the scene.
Kaieteur News understands that Wickham, while in a semi-conscious state, told an East Bank police investigator that he was involved in a hit and run, and gave his mother’s number so that she could be called and informed about the tragedy. The victim was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.
May 23, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson USA based Foundation cyclist Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey presented himself the perfect birthday gift yesterday when he pedaled to the top podium spot in...
May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021
Kaieteur News- My wife was annoyed that I wrote the following words in my March 23, 2021 column “I never liked Gaskin.... more
Kaieteur News – Even if the evidence stared Bharrat Jagdeo in the face, he would not recognise it. Politicians often... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]