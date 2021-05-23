Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

May 23, 2021 Sports

K.A. Juman-Yassin – GOA President

Aubrey Hutson – AAG President

Kaieteur News –
By Calvin Chapman
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held a joint press conference yesterday at the GOA’s Headquarters, Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown where it was revealed that a total of nine (9) tickets will be purchased by the GOA to support the AAG’s journey to the 2021 South America Championships.
It was decided earlier this month that the South America Senior Athletics championships will be hosted from 28th to the 30th of May in Ecuador after initial host Argentina had to pull out due to the evolving protocols and rising covid-19 cases in that nation.
President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, had signaled his Association’s need for funding in the lead up to yesterday and after a fruitful and ‘frank’ meeting with the GOA, the decision was made by the K.A. Juman-Yassin led body to fund the airfare of seven athletes and two officials for this pivotal meet that could possibly be the last chance for Olympic qualification.
Currently, Aliyah Abrams is the only athlete who has qualified for the Olympics, a feat she secured since 2019, so she would not be heading to the S.A. Championships. Her sister, Jasmine, who is ranked number one in the 100m in South America will be one of the favourites to grab the gold medal.
Jasmine Abrams along with Andrea Foster (S.A. 800m women’s top seed), Winston George, Emanuel Archibald, Quamel Prince, Noelex Holder and Jeremy Bascombe are the athletes attending compliments of the GOA while the officials are Johnny Gravesande as Coach and Kenisha Headley as Team Manager/Assistant Coach.
The AAG will fund the airfare of Arinze Chance while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will purchase the ticket of high jumper Mark Jhalu who has been outstanding. From the nine confirmed athletes, the AAG has shared that Guyana will be able to field a 4x100m team.
Following heartfelt remarks of gratitude to the GOA for their support, AAG President Aubrey Hutson noted that the association is yet to hear from the Ministry of Sport and with two athletes still on the shortlist in Jenea McCammon and Devaun Barrington; the AAG would appreciate added financial assistance from the State.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth...

May 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson USA based Foundation cyclist Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey presented himself the perfect birthday gift yesterday when he pedaled to the top podium spot in...
Read More
GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships...

May 23, 2021

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud...

May 23, 2021

Cody Girls win “Three the Hard Way Salute Mother’s” Domino Tourney

Cody Girls win “Three the Hard Way Salute...

May 23, 2021

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021… Alexander Leung and Aneisha Crandon, the 13 year-old duo with a bright future ahead

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race...

May 22, 2021

ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change, new initiatives being birthed – Minister Ramson

ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change,...

May 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo talking nonsense!

    Kaieteur News – Even if the evidence stared Bharrat Jagdeo in the face, he would not recognise it. Politicians often... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]