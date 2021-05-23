GOA funds AAG airfare for S.A. Championships – Nine athletes confirmed for Ecuador

Kaieteur News –

By Calvin Chapman

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held a joint press conference yesterday at the GOA’s Headquarters, Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown where it was revealed that a total of nine (9) tickets will be purchased by the GOA to support the AAG’s journey to the 2021 South America Championships.

It was decided earlier this month that the South America Senior Athletics championships will be hosted from 28th to the 30th of May in Ecuador after initial host Argentina had to pull out due to the evolving protocols and rising covid-19 cases in that nation.

President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, had signaled his Association’s need for funding in the lead up to yesterday and after a fruitful and ‘frank’ meeting with the GOA, the decision was made by the K.A. Juman-Yassin led body to fund the airfare of seven athletes and two officials for this pivotal meet that could possibly be the last chance for Olympic qualification.

Currently, Aliyah Abrams is the only athlete who has qualified for the Olympics, a feat she secured since 2019, so she would not be heading to the S.A. Championships. Her sister, Jasmine, who is ranked number one in the 100m in South America will be one of the favourites to grab the gold medal.

Jasmine Abrams along with Andrea Foster (S.A. 800m women’s top seed), Winston George, Emanuel Archibald, Quamel Prince, Noelex Holder and Jeremy Bascombe are the athletes attending compliments of the GOA while the officials are Johnny Gravesande as Coach and Kenisha Headley as Team Manager/Assistant Coach.

The AAG will fund the airfare of Arinze Chance while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will purchase the ticket of high jumper Mark Jhalu who has been outstanding. From the nine confirmed athletes, the AAG has shared that Guyana will be able to field a 4x100m team.

Following heartfelt remarks of gratitude to the GOA for their support, AAG President Aubrey Hutson noted that the association is yet to hear from the Ministry of Sport and with two athletes still on the shortlist in Jenea McCammon and Devaun Barrington; the AAG would appreciate added financial assistance from the State.