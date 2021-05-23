GNBS – Providing reliable measurement for health

Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

May 23, 2021

Kaieteur News- The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) joined measurement institutions worldwide last Thursday, May 20, to commemorate World Metrology Day 2021 under the theme: Measurement for Health. The theme was chosen to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in health and thus in the wellbeing of every human being.

World Metrology Day is an annual celebration of the significance of the Metre Convention, which occurred on May 20, 1875. Representatives of 17 nations attended the convention, which set a framework for global collaboration in the science of measurement and in its industrial, commercial and societal application. Today the majority of countries in the world have signed on to the convention, which unifies the global measurement system. Put simply, because of the convention, today 1 kilogram measured in Guyana is the same 1 kilogram in any other country you go.

Metrology as the science of measurement plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

Looking at the theme, indeed measurements are important in almost every aspect of our daily lives including what transpires in our health system – the checking of body mass, body temperature, blood pressure; the prescribing of medication and even the time patients are given to recover from a surgery or a disease. The GNBS verified scales used by health facilities including hospital, clinics and health centres.

In clinical laboratories where medical tests are conducted, measuring instruments used also require calibration to ensure measurements are right for sampling and testing. Electronic balances, volumetric instruments and thermometers used in these laboratories are routinely calibrated by the GNBS.

With the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Bureau also calibrates infrared thermometers used to check body temperature primarily at business establishments, work places and other public entities.

Therefore, the right measurement in health is important and the GNBS will continue to expand and provide crucial verification and calibration services to meet the needs of clients within the sector. When required, the GNBS welcomes requests from clients for these services, which will prevent the use unchecked, defective and inaccurate measurement instruments.

In observance of World Metrology Day this year, the GNBS offered a 25% discount on the calibration of laboratory and infrared thermometers during May 17 – 20. Meanwhile, a webinar and radio programmes were hosted to discuss in detail information surrounding the theme. Further, a measurement for health poster competition was held for young individuals (11 -20 yrs.) to further raise awareness about and underscore the need for accuracy of measurements in healthcare. Finally, messages by the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and the GNBS Acting Executive Director, Ms. Ramrattie Karan, were publicised the newspapers and on social media.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66 Ext 240. You can also visit the GNBS Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates.

