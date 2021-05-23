GCF 2021 National Championships – Time Trials… Raynauth Jeffery is Senior champ; 13 year-old Alex Leung (Junior/Juvenile); Suzanne Hamilton (Female) and Stephen Fernandes (Masters)

Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 23, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News –
By Franklin Wilson
USA based Foundation cyclist Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey presented himself the perfect birthday gift yesterday when he pedaled to the top podium spot in the Guyana Cycling Federation 2021 National Championships Time Trials held on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
Jeffrey, in a three-way battle for the top spot with Team Evolution’s Curtis Dey and Christopher Griffith, completed the 12-mile course in 28 minutes 55.48 seconds with Dey timed at 30:07.88 and Griffith, 32:16.28.
Displaying excellent form yet again was 13 year-old We Stand United Cycle Club rider Alex Leung who bettered the times of all the juvenile and junior competitors, numbering ten (10) including himself.
Leung, the youngest competitor in the juvenile/junior category completed the 10-mile distance in 17 Minutes 38 Seconds to take the top spot ahead of Team Alanis’ Sherwin Sampson 17:49.78 and the We Stand United Cycle Club’s duo of Aaron Newton (17:54.89) and David Hicks (18:27.88).
They were followed by Mario Washington (19:03.98), Jeremiah Joseph (19:11.88), Mark Lewis (19:35.00), Andrew Forrester (19:43.73), Amani King (22:14.56) and Chochezi Mgquondo (22:49.12)
As she had aimed to accomplish, Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Suzanne Hamilton added the prestigious prize of winning the Female Time Trial gold in another comfortable performance.
An encouraging five females competed but Hamilton topped the field with victory in 19 Minutes 59.20 Seconds in the 10-mile contest.
Team Coco’s Clivecia Spencer placed second in 22:18.31 with Berbician Shenika Teixeira (Unattached) taking the third place in 24:34.37.
Thirteen year-old Aneisha Crandon (25:16.06) was fourth with Bartician, Selena Stephens clocking 29:07.18.
The top Master cyclist on the day was Team Evolution’s Stephen Fernandes who blazed the 12-mile course to stop the clock at 31 Minutes 37.84 Seconds. He relegated Team Alanis’ Paul Choo Wee Nam to second place in 32:23.77 with Jaikarran Sukhai third in 32:27.91.
Like has been the case all season, the masters field continues to see more competitors than the senior category, a total of 10 cyclists, contested.
Fourth was Segun Hubbard (32:55.45) followed by Kwame Ridley (33:12.38), Kwame Fortune Fortune (33:20.72), Nigel London (33:27.00), Kennard Lovell (37:05.99), Monty Lewis (37:33.28) and Desmond Patterson (39:33.80).
Attention will now turn to the Senior Road Race championship today when the best in eth land battle in a 100-mile dual from Banks DIH to the Linden/Soesdyke Highway back to place of origin for the finish. Race time is 07:30hrs.
