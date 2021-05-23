GASA’s plan is to prepare juniors, Persaud & Seaton for next Olympics – President – Confident that swimmer can better their times in Tokyo

By Sean Devers

The pair of Olympian Jamila Sanmoogan and Andrew Fowler have been given ‘wild cards’ to attend the Olympics in Tokyo from July 23 to August 2021 but have both missed the four-day Porto Rico International Olympic Qualifier which concludes tomorrow.

President of the Guyana Swimming Association Dwayne Scott, while stressing the need for more International competition, explained that the Porto Rico trip was set less than two weeks after they had attended another qualifier in Florida where their performances were ‘appropriate’ but not ideal.

The Porto Rico meet is however being attended by Guyana’s top junior swimmers, Aleka Persaud and Leon Seaton Jr., who is on a scholarship in Florida USA. “Concerning Porto Rico, there was not enough time for us to prepare and put systems in place for the pair going to the Olympics to attend” the GASA head informed.

Asked about the participation of Persaud and Seaton, Scott explained “For young Alika Persaud, who was in Guyana… her club was able to put things in place for her while Seaton was sent by his scholarship programme in Florida.”

“It is indeed unfortunate and a set-back for us that our Olympic swimmers could not attend this event but we are working to get them to the Paraguay meet later in the month… so it is what it is.

Ideally, what you want is for local or regional competitions be available since it is very expensive to be going to all of these Meets working on limited budgets and without corporate contributions or sponsorship.” Scott, who was speaking on the Sean Devers Sports Watch last Wednesday on Kaieteur Radio, lamented.

“Most of our funding comes from the GASA’s coffers or the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA). But the GOA has to cater for all the Olympic Sports in Guyana. GASA’s funds comes through developmental funds from FINA which can only be used for things it is budgeted for. We also receive funding from the six Club’s affiliation fees. But because of the covid we have wavered those club fees since late 2019.” Scott disclosed.

Scott informed that the only funds that are available are from the GOA and even though the GOA pledged its support, GASA did not have enough time to plan for this Meet in Porto Rico.

He, bemoaned the fact that the pandemic severely disrupted local swimming but said the Task Force has given permission for training for the pair going to Tokyo. “But there is nothing like competition”

It is understood that the qualifying period for the Olympic conclude on June 27 and Scott informed that there are still about two or three more such events until the Olympics.

“Our two Swimmers are not vying for qualification, they are already going… but what are trying to do is to expose them to International competition and a chance for them to improve their times for the Olympics. At the end of the day we want to be proud of what we showcase to the World at the Olympics” Scott stated.

Scott said that although he does not expect them to medal because they did not qualify on times, he has seen steady improvement and is confident they can produce personal best times in their events. The pair will only be allowed to swim one event since they given Universality spots.

A Universality spot allows a nation with no Olympic swimming qualifier to enter up to one male and one female in the Olympics – typically, those ‘universality’ entries require that the athletes competed in the most recent edition of FINA’s Long Course World Championships.

Scott said the GASA’s plans is for Persaud and Seaton to start preparing from now to gain automatic qualification to the next Olympics in three years’ time “And that has always been the plan for them. Both of these swimmers can swim at both the Junior and elite levels” Scott, who was high in praise of the work to develop sports in Guyana by Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr., concluded.