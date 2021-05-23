COVID claims four more fatalities as total climbs to over 16,000

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Saturday reported that four persons who tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus, have succumbed, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 355. These latest deaths take the death toll for May to 56.

Two of the four victims passed away on May 20; they are an 80-year-old man from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 35-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The other two persons – an 83-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman – both of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) died yesterday, May 21.

It was confirmed by the Health Ministry that the victims were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms, samples were taken and the results returned positive. Unfortunately, they died while receiving care at its medical institutions.

Over the past twenty-four hours, 1,052 tests were done from which 111 persons tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, taking Guyana’s overall cases to 16,014.

A breakdown of the recorded cases are as follows: Regions One, Two and Nine with 1 case each, Region Three recorded 13 cases, Region Four totalled the highest with 62 cases, Regions Five and Seven with 4 cases each, Region Six recorded 9 cases and Region 10 with 16 cases.

There are now 19 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 117 in institutional isolation, 1,813 are in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.