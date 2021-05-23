Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Bartica man charged for hitting down boy, 12

May 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Charged at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for hitting down a 12-year-old boy, was Triston Belle. Belle a resident of Bartica, Region Seven, appeared before Principal Magistrate, Crystal Lambert and was charged with dangerous driving.

It is alleged that on March 8, 2021 he was driving dangerously and had struck a pedal cyclist, Jaheemanuel Wyatt along Fifth Street, Fourth Avenue, Bartica, causing him to receive injuries. Belle pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $30,000 bail and is expected to make his next court appearance in June 2021.
According to reports received by this newspaper, Belle had struck down Wyatt round 17:25hrs on March 8, 2021. Wyatt at the time was heading from his grandmother’s home to a nearby shop and was reportedly riding in a western direction while Belle was driving east. Belle’s car had reportedly collided with Wyatt’s bicycle and the impact had flung the youth into the air. Wyatt landed on the car’s front windscreen before falling onto the road.
The child had sustained injuries to his head and body. Subsequently, Bartica traffic cops had launched an investigation and a dangerous driving charge was recommended. A file was prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice on the charge.
After reviewing the case file, it was advised that the investigators can go ahead and charge Belle with the recommended charge and it was returned to the police traffic headquarters at Eve Leary on April 7, 2021. The file arrived in Bartica on May 19, 2021 and Belle appeared in court yesterday.

