‘Uncle Vic’ was a humble man and an exceptional professional – President Ali

– Says long-serving Chief of Protocol leaves lasting impact on public service

Kaieteur News – During the home-going Service of the late Eshwar Vevakanand Persaud, CCH, that was held yesterday morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Brickdam, President, Irfaan Ali, was keen to describe the man who was fondly called, “Uncle Vic,” as a “humble man” and an “exceptional professional with great integrity.”

The Head of State said, “He was an exceptional professional with great integrity. So today, as a people, as a country, we have lost a great soul. But I’m comforted by the fact that he did not just leave; he took time to share of his knowledge; he took time to share of his experience; he took time to mold others who would function as he did.”

The President added, that Uncle Vic leaves with many Guyanese, great examples of how to be a good public servant and a consummate professional. He said that he was also a good husband, father, brother and friend in his personal life. These characteristics the President noted will not die but will forever live on.

President Ali said too, that he was humbled and honoured to have known Mr. Persaud for over two decades while adding, that he has always been passionate about his job and in his most recent welcome, he made it clear that it was his honour to serve the presidents of the country.

Mr. Persaud has had the distinction of providing protocol duties to nine Executive Presidents, including President Ali and former Presidents, Mr. Forbes Burnham, Mr. Desmond Hoyte, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mr. Samuel Hinds, Mrs. Janet Jagan, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Mr. Donald Ramotar and Mr. David Granger.

The Head of State added, that the longstanding public servant served his country with dedication, honesty and professionalism, and most importantly, with a sense of duty to the Office and the people of Guyana.

“To his family, his wife, his children, his sister, who I know played a very great role and all of his family; we thank you sincerely for sharing this great soul with us. We thank you for allowing him to give up so much of his time in service to the people of our country and, indeed for his service to humanity. For his selflessness, I am sure he will be going to the beautiful garden. And may his soul rest in peace.”

Tributes poured in from friends, family members, and former colleagues, including Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, who all recalled Uncle Vic’s humour and good nature over the years. They echoed similar sentiments of it being a privilege to have known and worked with him.

Mr. Persaud, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 82, had provided more than 60 unbroken years of exemplary public service as an Accountant, Foreign Service Officer, Chief of Protocol and Advisor on Protocol Affairs.

The funeral service was attended by various current and former Government officials and other prominent members of society, including former President Ramotar and Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn.

After the home-going Service, Mr. Persaud’s body was taken to his hometown in Rose Hall, Berbice, for burial.