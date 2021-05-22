Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Uncle Vic’ was a humble man and an exceptional professional – President Ali

May 22, 2021 News

Says long-serving Chief of Protocol leaves lasting impact on public service

President, Irfaan Ali at
the home-going Service

Kaieteur News – During the home-going Service of the late Eshwar Vevakanand Persaud, CCH, that was held yesterday morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Brickdam, President, Irfaan Ali, was keen to describe the man who was fondly called, “Uncle Vic,” as a “humble man” and an “exceptional professional with great integrity.”

The Head of State said, “He was an exceptional professional with great integrity. So today, as a people, as a country, we have lost a great soul. But I’m comforted by the fact that he did not just leave; he took time to share of his knowledge; he took time to share of his experience; he took time to mold others who would function as he did.”

The President added, that Uncle Vic leaves with many Guyanese, great examples of how to be a good public servant and a consummate professional.  He said that he was also a good husband, father, brother and friend in his personal life. These characteristics the President noted will not die but will forever live on.

President Ali said too, that he was humbled and honoured to have known Mr. Persaud for over two decades while adding, that he has always been passionate about his job and in his most recent welcome, he made it clear that it was his honour to serve the presidents of the country.

Mr. Persaud has had the distinction of providing protocol duties to nine Executive Presidents, including President Ali and former Presidents, Mr. Forbes Burnham, Mr. Desmond Hoyte, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mr. Samuel Hinds, Mrs. Janet Jagan, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Mr. Donald Ramotar and Mr. David Granger.

The Head of State added, that the longstanding public servant served his country with dedication, honesty and professionalism, and most importantly, with a sense of duty to the Office and the people of Guyana.

“To his family, his wife, his children, his sister, who I know played a very great role and all of his family; we thank you sincerely for sharing this great soul with us.  We thank you for allowing him to give up so much of his time in service to the people of our country and, indeed for his service to humanity.  For his selflessness, I am sure he will be going to the beautiful garden. And may his soul rest in peace.”

Tributes poured in from friends, family members, and former colleagues, including Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, who all recalled Uncle Vic’s humour and good nature over the years. They echoed similar sentiments of it being a privilege to have known and worked with him.

Mr. Persaud, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 82, had provided more than 60 unbroken years of exemplary public service as an Accountant, Foreign Service Officer, Chief of Protocol and Advisor on Protocol Affairs.

The funeral service was attended by various current and former Government officials and other prominent members of society, including former President Ramotar and Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn.

After the home-going Service, Mr. Persaud’s body was taken to his hometown in Rose Hall, Berbice, for burial.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021… Alexander Leung and Aneisha Crandon, the 13 year-old duo with a bright future ahead

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021…...

May 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Following a hiatus of some four years, this nation’s most prestigious multiple stage race on the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) calendar made a welcome...
Read More
ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change, new initiatives being birthed – Minister Ramson

ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change,...

May 22, 2021

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training today

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training...

May 22, 2021

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic Olympic berth

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic...

May 22, 2021

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC – Steve Ninvalle tipped to become Director of Sport

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC –...

May 22, 2021

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry...

May 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]