MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021… Alexander Leung and Aneisha Crandon, the 13 year-old duo with a bright future ahead

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Following a hiatus of some four years, this nation’s most prestigious multiple stage race on the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) calendar made a welcome return, thanks to the intervention of Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. who stepped in to ensure that such a historic event is preserved.

Minister Ramson has pledged to ensure that the event receives the needed financial fuel to keep going in the coming years.

While the event showcased the might of the nation’s seniors cyclists battling for over 170 miles, it also brought to the fore a couple of exciting prospects who, once given the opportunity to develop in the correct way, can go on to excel for themselves and Guyana.

Two 13 year-old riders have emerged and did themselves proud, Aneisha Crandon who hails from the Ancient County of Berbice and City based rider, Alexander Francis Leung, son of former national cyclist Englebert Leung and brother of former junior national cyclist Raphael Leung who won back to back junior Independence titles in 2015 and 2016, the last year the event took place before being stooped due no government funding.

Aneisha Crandon like Alexander Leung who is most referred to as Alex by his peers and others, have both expressed delight at being able to compete in last weekend’s event and will both be on show again in eth Guyana Cycling Federation National Championships which will pedal off with the Time Trials today on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Crandon attends the Corentyne Comprehensive High School and is presently a Form 2 student who has been competing for less than a year. Her mother, Charlene who was always alongside her during the race informed that this was also young Crandon’s first road race and she is rearing to go as she loves cycling.

Crandon’s love for the sport developed almost instantaneously after she competed and won her events during her school sports and as her mother said, ‘She fell in love with the sport.”

“Aneisha is very happy to be able to what she loves, riding, and even more happy to have placed third at such a prestigious event in less than a year on the cycle and her first competitive national event.”

Event at age 13, Alex Leung is a seasoned campaigner as he started riding at the BMX level at the tender age of five (5) under the watchful eyes of the indefatigable Mr. Hassan Mohamed in the National Park during the National Sports Commission (NSC) Teach Them Young August programme.

Leung graduated to training on racing cycle and road racing at 11 years-old and would have been encouraged apart from his parents, Englebert and Maria, by former GCF President and Owner of We Stand United Cycle Club of which he is a member, Horace Burrowes.

Leung attends Christ Church Secondary School and is in Grade 8. Through his mother, Maria, Leung stated that he feels extremely ecstatic at this moment because he is only 13 years old, especially after just concluding and finishing two stages in the MCY&S Independence three-stage Road Race 2021. He would have liked to ride the final stage but that was not possible as the GCF did not allow.

Maria further shared: “Alex will be riding the National Championships Time Trials and Road Race.He is striving to achieve in five years, representing Guyana at the junior World Championships and in the future to be able to become a Pro cyclist by Gods grace to ride in Europe.”

The GCF National Championships will kick off today from 07:30hrs on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials (a distance of 10 miles) while tomorrow, the senior road race totaling 100 miles would be contested from Banks DIH Main Office (Rotunda) proceed to the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and return to the starting line for the finish.

The Road Race for juniors, women and veterans will be contested next Sunday at Mahaica.