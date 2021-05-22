Man hospitalised with severe burns after crashing into utility pole

Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A father of two, who on Wednesday lost control of his motorcar and crashed into a utility pole, is currently a patient in the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. He is suffering from severe burns about his body after he was electrocuted by the exposed wires.
The police have since identified the injured man as 24-year-old Royston Gill, of Hosororo Hill, Mabaruma, Region One. The accident reportedly occurred around 12:30 hrs. on the Hosororo Stretch Public Road.
It was reported to the police, that Gill who was the driver of a pink Toyota Premio, was seen driving along the public road reportedly at a fast rate when he lost control and crashed into the electrical pole that was on the southern side of the road. Due to the impact of the collision, the pole broke, leaving exposed wires hanging around his vehicle. Eyewitnesses told police that when he opened his car door to exit the vehicle, he stepped on one of the exposed wires, which then electrocuted him. Persons rushed to his rescue after witnessing what had transpired and transported him to the hospital while he was in an unconscious state.
He was admitted and treated for third degree burns to both legs and fourth degree burns to his neck.
Kaieteur News understands that he has since regained consciousness and is in a stable state.
