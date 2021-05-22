Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Linden hospital now offering dialysis

May 22, 2021 News

The new Dialysis Centre at the Linden Hospital Complex

Kaieteur News – Residents residing in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region (Region 10) who have been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease and are required to undergo hemodialysis for survival, can now access this service at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC).

Though it was set up in 2020, the centre only became operational a few weeks ago and is already treating patients.  While the service is not yet subsidised, residents are relieved since the transportation cost for travel, two to three times per week to access the service at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is no longer seen as a major burden.

One patient who had to make the trip to Georgetown twice per week, said in addition to the $24,000 she had to find to pay for two sessions, she also had to find a minimum of $10,000 in transportation cost to journey to Georgetown. “I was diagnosed to do the treatment three times per week given my other complications, but I couldn’t afford doing it three times, so I had to settle for two and then you had to find the passage. It wasn’t easy, so this coming up here is a great ease on me,” the patient said.

She plans to now use the monies formerly expended on transportation, to fund her third session, as prescribed.

Medical Associate, Dr. Le Andre Hinds, who is in charge of the facility told Kaieteur News that patients could benefit from the services between Mondays to Fridays from 08:00 hrs. to 16:30 hrs. There are approximately 45 patients residing in Region 10 who are registered at the GPHC.

Dr. Hinds said that since there is only one Nephrologist in Guyana who is employed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), patients might still need to travel from time to time for checkups as well as to complete laboratory tests.

Persons desirous of being treated at the centre can visit the Linden Hospital Complex or call 444-4572/632- 1186.

