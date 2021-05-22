Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC – Steve Ninvalle tipped to become Director of Sport

Kaieteur News – Kashif Muhammad, Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation MS has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission. Kaieteur Sport also understands that Steve Ninvalle, former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport is tipped to become the new Director of Sport while the appointment of the various Directors will be done in the near future.