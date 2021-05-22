Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC – Steve Ninvalle tipped to become Director of Sport

May 22, 2021 Sports

Steve Ninvalle – Tipped to be Director of Sport

Kashif Muhammad – Chairman of the National Sports Commission

Kaieteur News – Kashif Muhammad, Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation MS has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission. Kaieteur Sport also understands that Steve Ninvalle, former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport is tipped to become the new Director of Sport while the appointment of the various Directors will be done in the near future.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021… Alexander Leung and Aneisha Crandon, the 13 year-old duo with a bright future ahead

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021…...

May 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Following a hiatus of some four years, this nation’s most prestigious multiple stage race on the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) calendar made a welcome...
Read More
ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change, new initiatives being birthed – Minister Ramson

ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change,...

May 22, 2021

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training today

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training...

May 22, 2021

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic Olympic berth

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic...

May 22, 2021

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC – Steve Ninvalle tipped to become Director of Sport

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC –...

May 22, 2021

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry...

May 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]