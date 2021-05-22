I agree with Glenn Lall on Mangrove but disagree on Trini investors

DEAR EDITOR,

I agree with Mr. Glenn Lall’s position on mangrove removal (radio show May 17). He feels mangrove must not be an obstacle to development by Guyanese or else the foreigners (mentioned Trinis) will practically dominate businesses in Guyana. Of course, Glenn is not suggesting complete destruction of natural habitat or that there is no role for foreigners. There must be a balance of protecting the environment and industrial development. If one thinks only of protecting the environment, societies will remain in the natural, cave-like world that it was hundreds of years ago. Nevertheless, manmade replacements must offer some protection of the coast, as the mangrove has done for thousands of years. Of course, an investor would want to protect his investment and will not remove mangrove if not replaced by artificial barriers against flooding of his project. TriStar has replaced mangrove with artificial barriers and we must support the project.

Glenn’s position, similar to mine, is that Guyanese should be given preference in investment and contracts. He is unequivocal.

He says it does not matter if Jagdeo, Irfaan, Granger, Brassington, Harmon, etc. is the local owner or investor in a project, as long as they are Guyanese; he is supportive of it over foreigners owning it. I can’t disagree. Guyanese ought to be the real developers of Guyana. We cannot depend on foreigners, who are in Guyana to exploit us whereas Guyanese can develop the land. Where we have limited funding individually, we must pool our limited resources and invest in projects.

We must encourage local investment. And where the local investors lack funds and skills, they can team up with foreign investors (including the diaspora).

In fact, we should encourage the Guyanese diaspora to engage in joint projects and to purchase shares of industries like shore base.

As I travelled around Guyana, concerns have been raised about Trinidadians coming to Guyana, getting state contracts ahead of Guyanese, purchasing property, pursuing various investments including housing, presence at UG, etc. Like most Guyanese, I have had a very warm reception in Trinidad since my first trip in 1981 and over two hundred trips since then as researcher and pollster.

Thousands of Guyanese are employed in T&T and hundreds own businesses. Some of the wealthiest business people in Trinidad are Guyanese. Trinis have helped Guyanese. We must welcome them.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram