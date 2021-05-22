How about some decorations for Independence?

Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Activities to mark our 55th Independence Anniversary have begun, but it seems, no evidence of this achievement is visible in the city or elsewhere. No decorated buildings or lighting up or other forms of decorations giving recognition usually associated with this observance. Why is this?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
