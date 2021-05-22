Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI calls in cops, says close to $30M stolen from bank account

May 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Board of Directors for the Guyana Water Incorporated informed the media yesterday that a fraud was perpetrated at a Commercial Bank, which led to almost $30M being removed from its account.

GWI said the fraud was discovered by the Finance Department upon reconciling accounts for March 2021. The amounts are $17,489,417 debited on March 16, 2021 and $12,327,515 debited on March 24, 2021.

Upon querying, the bank informed GWI that the amounts represent payments made via wire transfer instructions, payable to persons resident in the USA. The names of the recipients are Troy Robertson, of 1405 Brooklyn Avenue AF2F, Brooklyn Avenue, New York 11210, and Deyannera Mohamed, of 1998 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

It has been established that both signatures on the wire transfer instruction letters were forged.

GWI was keen to note that it has never conducted business with these persons, at no time initiated, or instructed the bank to carry out these fictitious transactions. The agency said too that the Guyana Police Force was promptly called in and is currently conducting investigations. The police finger print experts have since confirmed that the signatures were forgeries.  Kaieteur News understands that Bank of Guyana has also been notified of this fraud.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021… Alexander Leung and Aneisha Crandon, the 13 year-old duo with a bright future ahead

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage Road Race 2021…...

May 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Following a hiatus of some four years, this nation’s most prestigious multiple stage race on the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) calendar made a welcome...
Read More
ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change, new initiatives being birthed – Minister Ramson

ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change,...

May 22, 2021

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training today

Domestic-based ‘Lady Jags’ kickstart training...

May 22, 2021

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic Olympic berth

National TT player Chelsea Edghill lands historic...

May 22, 2021

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC – Steve Ninvalle tipped to become Director of Sport

Kashif Muhammad is Chairman of the NSC –...

May 22, 2021

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry...

May 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]