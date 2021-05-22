GWI calls in cops, says close to $30M stolen from bank account

Kaieteur News – The Board of Directors for the Guyana Water Incorporated informed the media yesterday that a fraud was perpetrated at a Commercial Bank, which led to almost $30M being removed from its account.

GWI said the fraud was discovered by the Finance Department upon reconciling accounts for March 2021. The amounts are $17,489,417 debited on March 16, 2021 and $12,327,515 debited on March 24, 2021.

Upon querying, the bank informed GWI that the amounts represent payments made via wire transfer instructions, payable to persons resident in the USA. The names of the recipients are Troy Robertson, of 1405 Brooklyn Avenue AF2F, Brooklyn Avenue, New York 11210, and Deyannera Mohamed, of 1998 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

It has been established that both signatures on the wire transfer instruction letters were forged.

GWI was keen to note that it has never conducted business with these persons, at no time initiated, or instructed the bank to carry out these fictitious transactions. The agency said too that the Guyana Police Force was promptly called in and is currently conducting investigations. The police finger print experts have since confirmed that the signatures were forgeries. Kaieteur News understands that Bank of Guyana has also been notified of this fraud.