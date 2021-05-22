Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Dem Boys Seh… In love with inequality

May 22, 2021

Aunty Priya deh in she own world. She nah understand dat people nah want equality. Dem in love with inequality.

Is only governments does talk about equality. And dat is because dem want get people support but nuff ah dem leaders nah living like de ordinary man.

De average man always looking at he mattee and wah dem gat. Dem looking at dem neighbour blinds and laughing. Dem looking at who getting barrel and dem looking at wah dem neighbour wearing. Is sheer comparison causing all dis.

Dem boys seh people want deh better-off dan dem neighbour and even dem friend. So dem nah want equality.

Is de same thing with education. Everybody does want dem children do good in de Common Entrance examination so dat dem could get dem top schools. Dem nah want equality. Dem love de fact dat some schools better dan others.

Dem who can afford does spend thousands of dollars fuh send dem children to private school. Dem nah want a situation where de schools so equal dat it nah gat incentive for a private school. Dem parents gan can’t boast about how much money dem spending fuh send dem children to private school.

Everybody seh how dem glad fuh equality between men and women. But put a woman fuh drive a minibus and see how passengers waiting fuh de next bus.

COVID is de only thing promoting equality. It gat everybody fed up.

Talk half and tell Aunty Priya to fuhget about equal schools.

