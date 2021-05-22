DDL Subsidiary, AGT Energy ink MOU with Oil and Gas service provider UPS for Guyana, Suriname Upstream Sector

Kaieteur News – Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited (DCEL) and AGT Energy Group Inc. (AGT) have announced that they recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Universal Plant Services (UPS) to serve the Guyana and Suriname upstream and energy sector.

The MOU was signed by Kerry Fisher, Regional Vice President of UPS; Ramesh Persaud, Managing Director of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Danny Balkissoon, Managing Director of AGT Energy Group Inc. at DCEL’s Providence, East Bank Demerara office on Thursday last.

UPS, a Jones Industrial Holdings company, provides world-class integrated specialty services designed to maximise the performance of critical energy assets. As one of North America’s largest comprehensive specialty service providers, UPS provides construction and maintenance, repair and installation services for rotating, fixed, reciprocating and electrical equipment to the refining, petrochemical, power generation and offshore industries. The company has the proven skills to guide diverse capital projects to successful completion with extensive experience operating in Greenfield (new) and Brownfield (existing) construction.

UPS will now provide maintenance, repair and installation services for rotating, fixed, reciprocating and electrical equipment to support the energy sector in the two countries.

Furthermore, the companies are engaged to provide services to multinational companies to support all services associated with the upstream sector in Guyana and Suriname, both offshore and onshore. Kaieteur News understands that the team will work to support ExxonMobil’s offshore refining interests in Guyana.

Kerry Fisher, Regional Vice President of UPS, said, “UPS is honoured to enter into this agreement with DCEL and AGT Energy Group and begin work in Guyana. We understand the importance of Guyana’s oil and gas sector to the growth of the country and its people and recognise the significance this particular refining project will have on both.”

Mr. Fisher added, “We’ve successfully completed projects all over the world and we’re excited to bring our expertise and passion to this project, as well as to the people of Guyana.”

Darren Debidden, Oil and Gas Consultant for DCEL, speaking on the signing of the MOU said,

“We’re excited to bring UPS onto the team. They have an extensive track record as a trusted service provider to ExxonMobil, and we’re confident that experience, along with their reputation for training and community involvement, will be beneficial for this project. We’re confident UPS is the right partner who will be dedicated not only to the success of the project but to Guyana and its people as well.”

Ramesh Persaud, Managing Director of DDL, the parent company of DCEL commenting on the signing of the MOU said, “Demerara Distillers Limited is very pleased to welcome UPS to Guyana and we’re happy to be having this agreement with them so that we can advance our business within the area of the oil and gas support sector. We welcome them and we look forward to developing our partnership into the future.”