COVID-19 claims lives of two more Guyanese

Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 351.
The latest fatalities are a 52-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) and a 58-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). According to a press release from the Ministry, both persons died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,903. The dashboard also shows that 18 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 113 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,876 in home isolation and eight persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,545 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 63 new cases, Region Three with 27, Region Seven with 19, Region Eight with 16, Region Five with 10, Region 10 with nine, Region Two with eight, Region Six with five, Region Nine with two and Region One with one.
