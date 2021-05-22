Children picking “whitee” leads to chopping incident

Latest update May 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – While picking Sijan or “whitee” as it is commonly known, a 12-year-old boy was chopped to his heel by his 10-year-old playmate on Thursday.
According a police report, the two boys, while in the company of other children were picking the fruit from a tree located in Station Street, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District. The report went on to state that the victim’s friend had a cutlass in his possession that was used to cut down branches from the tree to gain better access to the fruit.
The boy then reportedly saw a face mask on the ground and attempted to chop it. It was at this moment that the 12-year-old placed his foot in the path of the cutlass. This unfortunately, led to the boy receiving a gaping wound to his heel. The boy was picked up by a relative and taken to the Pakera District Hospital, where the doctor on duty admitted him as a patient and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention. His condition is regarded as stable.
A Welfare Officer was summoned along with the mothers of both minors and the 10-year-old was sent away in the custody of his mother.

