ALL of MCY&S Programmes to undergo change, new initiatives being birthed – Minister Ramson

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

With a very robust approach already underway as regards infrastructure development and expansion, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. has disclosed that it is just the beginning of a total transformation of his ministry in every department.

Ramson made the disclosure during his feature remarks at the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony held on Sunday last at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club, Rose Hall Town.

Stating that the MCY&S has already categorised sports into core and no-core disciplines, the ministry would be setting up academies (a manifesto promise) which would be tournament based with the first being the nursery, the budget for same is already being worked on, the Minister informed.

He noted that all the associations and federation who are a part of the initiative have already agreed that there would be one coach for each core sport.

“For cricket and football, we are looking at four, this is how we are starting off and then we will advance that, once it’s a success. The tournament’s as I have said before, in fact the place where I made the statement right here in Berbice where tournaments are going to be the key drivers of talent development.”

This would be completed with what Ramson says would be the Elite Training Academy.

“Your elite training academy functions in a very deliberate way, something very similar to a camp. So out of your tournaments you have advanced or above average players who then move into the elite training academy.”

Ramson further noted that athletes from the various core sports who are chosen for the elite training academy would be receiving a stipend.

“That is something new that is something that has never been done before. So it functions where they are there in this academy, almost their entire day is going to be spent towards amplifying their attention towards the details of the development of their talent for that particular sport.”

In the realms of culture, Ramson shared that his Ministry is aiming to create cultural spots or hubs across various regions in Guyana.

“So that young people could get expose to the training of various art forms or connected to culture; so painting and drawing and dancing and drama, drumming and music etc. All of those are now going to be offered beyond Georgetown so that the people of Region six, the people of Region five and three, two and ten, all of them, young people who never had a chance before, they can now get a chance to experience it but also learn.”

This initiative Minister Ramson noted would complement the talent search which has already commenced and it will form the basis for building a registry of talent.

He explains further: “That registry of artistic talent, whatever the talent is, artistes or dancers, various art forms in dancing or musicians etc. Singers, that registry would be made public so that people the private sector when they have events and there would be lots of events as our country becomes more prosperous there would be lots more events that are not only driven by the ministry. It’s going to be driven by the private sector as well.”

Whenever events are being held he shared, persons would not have to search to find the kind of talent they would require for their events, it would be available via the registry that would be available on the Ministry’s website.

All the local artistes who would have been performing at events the Ministry has hosted since 2020 are all being paid, Ramson said.

“So they get a chance to earn some income as a result of the talent and the passion that they have towards that particular craft that they have.”

A system of certified Brand Ambassadors as well as an Online Market for Craftsmen are also being worked on by the MCY&S. with regards to the Online Market for Craftsmen, Ramson shared that they are working in collaboration with the Guyana Marketing and Services Association as they have already commenced building a website.