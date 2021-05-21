Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM

Two weeks after accident, victim succumbs

May 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two weeks after she was involved in a vehicular accident on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Lucrecia Alberts succumbed to her injuries while she was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police revealed that the 36-year-old woman succumbed without regaining consciousness in the hospital’s, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 11:00 hrs. on Wednesday.
On May 5, around 14:00 hrs, on Adams Road, Soesdyke, EBD, Alberts was reportedly struck down by a truck, driven by Ian Jhaman, 51 of Back House, Soesdyke, while attempting to cross the road.
Due to the impact of the hit, the woman subsequently fell onto the roadway where she received injuries about her body. Public-spirited persons immediately escorted the woman to the hospital where she was examined and admitted.
The dead woman’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Kaieteur News understands that the driver is expected to face charges, but first the post mortem report has to return for the matter to be filed with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

