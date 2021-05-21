Thieves steal $3M worth in cell phones at Charity Mall

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – WD Hotel and Mall was the scene of a robbery that took place just after midnight last Tuesday resulting in three million dollars’ worth in cellular phones being stolen from a cell phone stall located in the Mall. The entire event was caught on a CCTV camera that was mounted in the building.
According to a police report and the surveillance footage, the mall, which is situated in Charity, Essequibo was visited by two thieves who are known by police. At 00:30 hrs., the two suspects approached the building and requested rooms for themselves.
An employee that was present at the time then came and opened the gate for them. Not too long after the two suspects entered the premises, they brandished their handguns and pointed it towards the employee, demanding money.
One of the suspects then reached into the victim’s pocket and took $5,000 along with a bunch of keys which accessed the hotel. The suspect then attempted to bind the victim’s hands but failed.
While that suspect was trying to detain the victim, the second suspect proceeded towards a cell phone stall that was located on the first flat.
One of the men then broke the glass of the stall and with the help of his accomplice, took a quantity of cell phones valued at $3M and a quantity of tablets valued $300,000 before escaping. Investigations are ongoing.
