THE EVOLUTION OF CRIME IN GUYANA

Kaieteur News- Twenty-eight years ago, the death of Monica Reece sent shockwaves throughout Guyana. Fifteen years later, we can look back and say that Monica’s death marked a turning point for violent crime in the country.

Guyanese were so shocked by her death and the dumping of her body in the middle of the capital on a deserted Good Friday evening that they spoke about the death for months.

Monica was not a known public figure; she did not come from a wealthy family and she was hardly known. However, Monica’s death was discussed in almost every household in Guyana because such acts were not very frequent in those days and whenever something like it happened, it would be discussed for weeks on end.

Today of course there is hardly a week that goes by without some shocking death.

This is how far we have descended over the past three decades. From being horrified at the death of a young woman whose body was dumped on a city street, we now have so many persons falling victim to murder that such deaths are only now discussed for days before we await the news of the next murder.

We should try and understand this evolution in murders which has taken place in Guyana. We should try and understand why from having only a few murders we now have a spate of such crimes being committed.

Our reactions to this upsurge in murders have also changed. We are now taking these deaths one at a time. We still bemoan the loss of life but we know that the number of deaths is so many these days that we can hardly keep track.

We remember Monica Reece because her death marked a violent turning point in our history. I am sure that one year after Monica died; most Guyanese would have been able to recall the details of how her battered body was found on Main Street. I am sure however that if I were to ask the average Guyanese about someone who was killed six months ago, they would not be able to recall with such vividness as they did in the case of Monica Reece.

And yet we are such a small society that every single death by unnatural means should be a source of concern. We should not be having so many deaths.

The drug trade did spawn a great many deaths. And then there was the criminal-political violence which occurred after the 2001 elections. And over the past three decades there has been an upsurge in domestic violence.

We are also witnessing crimes being committed with impunity. And this is happening because the perpetrators are escaping being caught and brought to justice.

And this is one of the main reasons why there is so much violence within our society today. Murders and other violent crimes are increasing because the criminals out there know that there is a great possibility that they can escape with their actions.

It should however be pointed out that the police have managed in recent years to make inroads into criminal networks in the country. However there is still a great deal of crime, both petty and serious, in Guyana.

The unthinkable 30 years ago is now occurring. Thirty years ago, persons would be very scared to give shelter and protection to criminals.

Thirty years ago, persons within communities in Guyana would look with scorn upon those within their midst who were bent on committing criminal activity.

Thirty years ago, a young girl having an affair with a criminal would not dare to bring that person into her parents’ home.

Thirty years ago, citizens would file reports against their own family members whom they believe were committing crimes.

Today people are scared to do so; scared that they may be targeted. And this fear is understandable. What is however not understandable is the encouragement that is today being given to criminals.

Persons are sheltering and providing protection for criminals. Persons are taking pride in associating with criminals. Persons are not ashamed to have criminals providing support and care to their households.

If crime is going to cease, it has to begin with a new attitude towards crime. And this new approach must begin within the homes and within communities.

Within the homes, parents must begin to accept accountability for their children. Too often children are allowed to roam freely without adult supervision. Too often parents have no time for their children and when this happens the child gets into bad company and is easily lured into criminal activities.

No matter how poor a community is, this is no justification for turning a blind eye to crime. Citizens must begin to take pride in their communities and should make it known that if you are a criminal and live within a community, then you will be exposed and handed over to the law.

Thirty years ago family and communal responsibility began to wane because of previous years of changing lifestyles. Thirty years ago, everybody in an area, be it in the city or countryside, knew everyone else.

Thirty years ago, people looked out for their neighbours. Today they look out only for themselves.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)