Smith aims to make the most of Windies Test Camp – ‘I don’t judge my performance from regional games’

Kaieteur News –

By Sean Devers

Twenty-five-year old Tucber Park, Berbice and Guyana pacer Nial Smith and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul are the Guyanese in a West Indies training Camp in St Lucia ahead of the Two-Test series against South Africa which commences on June 10.

This is the second time for the year that the genuinely quick speedster has been invited to a Training Camp after being in Antigua last March for the Camp to prepare for the Sri Lanka Test series.

His last First Class was against the Leewards at Providence in March 2020 before he was invited to the West Indies Training in last March.

Playing for Chase’s XI, the speedster took 3-91 and 0-23 against Brathwaite’s at the Coolidge ground.

“It was a special feeling for me knowing I was selected because is only two of us from Guyana and I guess I’m lucky to been in that two,” noted Smith, a former All Saints Primary School and the Canje Secondary School student.

Smith was born on October 22, 1995 in New Amsterdam, Guyana’s oldest town, and gained his senior Limited overs pick on the back of devastating bowling in CGI’s 50-over Franchise league in which only West Indies pacer Ronsford Beaton bowled faster that the son of former National Youth Coach Albert Smith and Tracey Maria Cameron.

However, Smith had an inauspicious start to his List ‘A’ in Trinidad in the Super50 where he managed just one wicket from two matches at an average of 97.00. He has so far taken nine wickets from seven List ‘A’ matches with a best of 3-47.

“I think getting the taste of the first Super50 and that exposure helped me to realize that it is tough work and you have to work a lot harder to compete and that’s what I did after that and I made a pretty good comeback this year from the previous one,” added the affable young man.

“Well this is only my second camp but I’ve learnt that you need to have patience and look to be more consistent in whatever it is that you’re doing and just continue to be fit throughout and a lot of good things will happen for you in the end,” reasoned Smith, who has gotten bigger and strong in the last year.

Smith has been in St Lucia for four days and is still in mandatory quarantine.

“Well for me I’m always safe out here…you know wearing a mask or constantly washing my hands but it’s just to have yourself in a secure and safe environment. And that’s what I am doing and I haven’t been tested positive anytime for COVID-19,” informed the pacer.

After an innocuous start to his List ‘A’ career in Trinidad, Smith, an intelligent young man and a fast leaner, bowled with incisive pace in the practice matches at Providence to earn a maiden call-up for the then five-times defending Champions.

With Shepherd, Ronsford Beaton and Keemo Paul unavailable, the lively Smith was given a chance and he grabbed it with both hands.

On Thursday January 9 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Smith joined Kevin Darlington and Romario Shepherd as fast bowlers from Tucber Park (Formerly Bermine) to play First-Class Cricket when he made his debut against the Leewards in the first round of 2020 CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Smith dismantled the Leewards batting with 6-65 from 16 impressive overs on his debut to become the first Guyanese pacer to capture six wickets in his first bowl in a Regional First-Class match.

When asked how far from International cricket he thought he was, he explained that he does not judge his bowing from Regional cricket.

“I’m not sure and I don’t judge my performance from regional games, maybe if I get a taste playing ‘A’ team cricket against these international players then I’ll really know for sure,” continued Smith who has captured 20 wickets from seven matches at an Average of 29.30, with two five-wicket hauls including a best of 6-55 in his first outing at this level.

Talking about the Global Pandemic, which among other things, has forced the IPL in India to be suspended, the quickie who plays for the Lower Corentyne Franchise in Guyana’s Cricket, lamented that it has affected him.

“The COVID-19 has affected me quite a bit in terms of doing cricket drills and stuff because someone from our franchise was tested for COVID and we never get a chance to go out back.

I didn’t do anything concerning cricket, but I still do my gym work during the week. Even the rain has been falling alot so couldn’t really do much outdoor running or bowling but I’m not letting that get to me, I’ll try and make most of what time and chance I have here to prepare,” Smith added, with a positive outlook.