RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the club highest award- The Dolphin Award of Excellence and launching two memorial programmes in their memory. The two Berbicians were Honorary members of the RHTYSC, MS and played a major part in its development for over two decades.
Club Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that both Dharry and Holder were very supportive of the work of the club and shared numerous ideas towards the development of programmes to make a positive difference in the lives of youths in the Ancient County.
Dharry was a former resident of Guyana smallest town and headed the popular engineering company, E and A Consultants of Peter Rose Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. He was very supportive of the club Say Yes to Education and Charity programmes.
Holder, a former resident of No79 Village was the person responsible for the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company coming on board as an official sponsor of the club for close to two decades and was also very supportive of the Say No/ Say Yes programme. He served as a mentor to several club members including Shawn Grant and Renwick Batson, who went on to play for Guyana at the junior level.
Three under17 players drawn from clubs across the county received bicycles to assist them to attend cricket practice and school under the Terry Holder Memorial Programme. The Ananda Dharry memorial Trust Fund handed over cricket balls to the Port Mourant and Rose Hall Canje cricket teams, while an under13 player from the RHTYSC benefited from a twenty thousand dollars educational grant towards his education. The Dharry Fund also donated a cycle to Balraj Narine, a twelve years old student from Nigg Village.
Foster stated that the club was delighted to honour the memory of both men and committed that both programmes would continue in the future to assist youths. He stated that Holder and Dharry would always hold a special place in the history of the club. Ms Anasha Ally and her mother shared out the items in memory of her dad, while Holder daughter Dawn handed over the cycles to the three players.
May 21, 2021Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the...
May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News– When the Kitty seawall roundabout by the pump station was being constructed, I wrote two negative columns... more
Kaieteur News- Twenty-eight years ago, the death of Monica Reece sent shockwaves throughout Guyana. Fifteen years later,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]