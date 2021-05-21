RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the club highest award- The Dolphin Award of Excellence and launching two memorial programmes in their memory. The two Berbicians were Honorary members of the RHTYSC, MS and played a major part in its development for over two decades.

Club Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that both Dharry and Holder were very supportive of the work of the club and shared numerous ideas towards the development of programmes to make a positive difference in the lives of youths in the Ancient County.

Dharry was a former resident of Guyana smallest town and headed the popular engineering company, E and A Consultants of Peter Rose Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. He was very supportive of the club Say Yes to Education and Charity programmes.

Holder, a former resident of No79 Village was the person responsible for the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company coming on board as an official sponsor of the club for close to two decades and was also very supportive of the Say No/ Say Yes programme. He served as a mentor to several club members including Shawn Grant and Renwick Batson, who went on to play for Guyana at the junior level.

Three under17 players drawn from clubs across the county received bicycles to assist them to attend cricket practice and school under the Terry Holder Memorial Programme. The Ananda Dharry memorial Trust Fund handed over cricket balls to the Port Mourant and Rose Hall Canje cricket teams, while an under13 player from the RHTYSC benefited from a twenty thousand dollars educational grant towards his education. The Dharry Fund also donated a cycle to Balraj Narine, a twelve years old student from Nigg Village.

Foster stated that the club was delighted to honour the memory of both men and committed that both programmes would continue in the future to assist youths. He stated that Holder and Dharry would always hold a special place in the history of the club. Ms Anasha Ally and her mother shared out the items in memory of her dad, while Holder daughter Dawn handed over the cycles to the three players.