Pastors who resisted bandits gave up belongings after gunshot rang out

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Two pastors who on Wednesday had initially refused to hand over their belongings to bandits on a motorcycle reportedly changed their decision after a gunshot rang out. The pastors were identified as a male, 33, and a female, 36.
According to a police report, the pastors were attacked by two bandits on a black motorcycle around 14:45hrs while heading to Nirva Supermarket, located on Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
The pillion rider had reportedly dismounted the motorcycle and pointed a gun at them, demanding that they hand over all their belongings. At first, stated police, the pastors refused to comply.
The bandit then reportedly took aim and shot at them but missed his target, however, after the round was discharged, his victims handed over all that they had to the gunman.
He then remounted the motorcycle with his accomplice and they escaped. The pastors told police that the bandits carted off with a total of $5,000 in cash, one iPhone 12 Max Pro, their bank cards, ID cards and NIS card.
May 21, 2021Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the...
May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News– When the Kitty seawall roundabout by the pump station was being constructed, I wrote two negative columns... more
Kaieteur News- Twenty-eight years ago, the death of Monica Reece sent shockwaves throughout Guyana. Fifteen years later,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]