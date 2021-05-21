Pastors who resisted bandits gave up belongings after gunshot rang out

Kaieteur News- Two pastors who on Wednesday had initially refused to hand over their belongings to bandits on a motorcycle reportedly changed their decision after a gunshot rang out. The pastors were identified as a male, 33, and a female, 36.

According to a police report, the pastors were attacked by two bandits on a black motorcycle around 14:45hrs while heading to Nirva Supermarket, located on Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The pillion rider had reportedly dismounted the motorcycle and pointed a gun at them, demanding that they hand over all their belongings. At first, stated police, the pastors refused to comply.

The bandit then reportedly took aim and shot at them but missed his target, however, after the round was discharged, his victims handed over all that they had to the gunman.

He then remounted the motorcycle with his accomplice and they escaped. The pastors told police that the bandits carted off with a total of $5,000 in cash, one iPhone 12 Max Pro, their bank cards, ID cards and NIS card.