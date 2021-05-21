Passenger lures taxi driver into trap

Kaieteur News- A 51-year-old taxi driver was on Wednesday lured into a trap by his passenger, who along two other men robbed him and then hijacked his silver-grey Toyota 212 motorcar, HC 4492, on Blue Mountain Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

The taxi driver lost his car around 13:00 hrs. According to police, the passenger had stopped the man’s car at a location in Georgetown and hired him for a trip to North Ruimveldt. As they were nearing the passenger’s destination, he directed the taxi driver to stop where two men were standing along Blue Mountain Road claiming that the men had owed him some money.

The taxi driver complied, and one of the men ran up to him and pointed a gun at his head, ordering him to step out of the car. The gunman then further instructed him to lie face down on the road. The second bandit then searched his pockets and removed his cellphone along with his wallet containing some documents and $15,000 in cash.

The passenger then hopped into the driver’s seat of the car, the two men entered the back seat and they sped off leaving their victim stranded.