Passenger lures taxi driver into trap

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A 51-year-old taxi driver was on Wednesday lured into a trap by his passenger, who along two other men robbed him and then hijacked his silver-grey Toyota 212 motorcar, HC 4492, on Blue Mountain Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.
The taxi driver lost his car around 13:00 hrs. According to police, the passenger had stopped the man’s car at a location in Georgetown and hired him for a trip to North Ruimveldt. As they were nearing the passenger’s destination, he directed the taxi driver to stop where two men were standing along Blue Mountain Road claiming that the men had owed him some money.
The taxi driver complied, and one of the men ran up to him and pointed a gun at his head, ordering him to step out of the car. The gunman then further instructed him to lie face down on the road. The second bandit then searched his pockets and removed his cellphone along with his wallet containing some documents and $15,000 in cash.
The passenger then hopped into the driver’s seat of the car, the two men entered the back seat and they sped off leaving their victim stranded.
May 21, 2021Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the...
May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News– When the Kitty seawall roundabout by the pump station was being constructed, I wrote two negative columns... more
Kaieteur News- Twenty-eight years ago, the death of Monica Reece sent shockwaves throughout Guyana. Fifteen years later,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]