Nuff men living in prison in dem home!

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- A woman wake up during de night to find dat she husband was not in bed with she.
She decide to go downstairs to look fuh he, worried about why he not in de bed at dat hour.
She find he sitting at de kitchen table with a hot cup of coffee in front of he. He appear to be in deep thought, just staring at de wall, with a pensive look on he face.
She watch he wipe a tear from he eye and den tek a sip of de coffee.
‘What’s the matter, dear?’ she whispers as she step in de room, ‘Why are you down here at this time of night?’
De husband look up from he coffee. He pause fuh a long time, den say, ‘I am just remembering when we first met 20 years ago and started dating. You were only 17. Do you remember back then?’ he solemnly say.
De wife was touched to tears thinking dat she husband was being so caring and so sensitive.
‘Yes, I do,’ she replies.
De husband pause. De words were not coming easily.
‘Do you remember when your father caught us in the back seat of my car?’
‘Yes, I remember!’ said de wife, lowering herself into a chair beside him.
De husband continues, ‘Do you remember when he shoved the shotgun in my face and said, ‘Either you marry my daughter, or I will send you to jail for 20 years?’
‘I remember that too,’ she replies softly.
He wipes another tear from his cheek and says…‘Damn, I would have been released today.’
Talk half and find out who else in prison at home.
