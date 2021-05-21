Ministry of Human Services partners with GPF to help fight against domestic violence

Kaieteur News –Ministry of Human Services, Minister Vindhya Persaud on Wednesday held discussions with Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, in a bid to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According a release sent out by the Minister of Human Services, Minister Persaud pursued the meeting because she wanted to discuss issues related to domestic violence, one of the biggest concerns of the Ministry at the moment. Within this meeting, having a better response to the issue and forming partnerships for effective approaches to this and other social ills were deliberated.

The release stated that the Ministry is intensifying its prevention, awareness and intervention campaign against domestic violence and abuse through a series of strategic collaborative programmes with critical stakeholders. Further, Persaud mentioned that; “For Guyana to achieve success in eradicating domestic violence and abuse against women and children, an objective analysis of the inefficiencies and gaps must guide programmes, policies and interventions”.

Additionally the release mentioned that the Spotlight Initiative, which is spearheaded by the Ministry, is the channel through which many of these initiatives will be carried out. The discussions that were held on Wednesday were especially significant with the launch of two significant collaborations that are imminent. The release also stated that the GPF will collaborate with the Child Care and Protection Agency to give intense focus to children’s safety and to reduce abuse and children on the streets being open to danger and risks.

The meeting had also dealt with Persaud’s recent visit to Baramita, in Region One (Barima/Waini), and how the GPF could better assist the Ministry to address the issues there. According to the release, Persaud stated that the Ministry wants to build a strong connection with Baramita and help the community to rise, as she would have listened to reports of high cases of suicide, drugs, alcohol consumption, child sexual abuse and incest.

The release lastly mentioned the Minister’s call on all involved, including the police, to work together in addressing the serious problems of the community.

Minister Persaud had also stated that; “People will only develop confidence in you if you do something about their concerns; not if they have to keep coming back to voice the same complaints over and over. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get down to the real work.” Meanwhile, also at the meeting were Permanent Secretary Anjanie Ramlall and Director of Child Services, Ann Greene.