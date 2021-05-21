Ministry of Health recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM

May 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Guyana’s confirmed cases to 15,743.
According to the Health Ministry’s daily dashboard, 19 patients are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), six persons are now in institutional quarantine, 99 in institutional isolation and 1,823 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 13,453 persons have since recovered, while a total of 349 persons have since died after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 77 new cases, Region Six with 15, Region Three and Region Nine with 13 each, Region 10 with 12, Region Five with four and Region Seven with two.

