Failed robbery attempt leaves victim with five stab wounds

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man is now nursing five stab wounds after becoming a victim of an attempted robbery on Tuesday.
According to a police report, Nicodemus Martin, 21, of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, was at his home when the suspect who is identified as Koffee Muffet of Culvert City, Lethem, Central Rupununi, approached the technician and persuaded him to give him a drop to St. Ignatius Bridge. Martin hesitated for a while before reluctantly agreeing.
At 19:00 hrs, the two had reached the agreed destination when the suspect came off the motorcycle and attempted to take the keys from the victim. Martin, after noticing the man’s intentions, proceeded to push him. This enraged the suspect, and prompted him to take out a knife from his waist and stab Martin five times, puncturing his upper back along with his left and right arm. The suspect then demanded Martin to relinquish his motorcycle or he would kill him. Martin then started to scream, alerting two persons who were riding past at the same time. Muffet then took the opportunity to escape the scene, running in an unknown direction.
Martin was then reportedly taken home before being rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was admitted and his condition stated to be stable. Investigations are currently ongoing.
May 21, 2021Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the...
May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News– When the Kitty seawall roundabout by the pump station was being constructed, I wrote two negative columns... more
Kaieteur News- Twenty-eight years ago, the death of Monica Reece sent shockwaves throughout Guyana. Fifteen years later,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]