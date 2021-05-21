Failed robbery attempt leaves victim with five stab wounds

Kaieteur News – A man is now nursing five stab wounds after becoming a victim of an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Nicodemus Martin, 21, of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, was at his home when the suspect who is identified as Koffee Muffet of Culvert City, Lethem, Central Rupununi, approached the technician and persuaded him to give him a drop to St. Ignatius Bridge. Martin hesitated for a while before reluctantly agreeing.

At 19:00 hrs, the two had reached the agreed destination when the suspect came off the motorcycle and attempted to take the keys from the victim. Martin, after noticing the man’s intentions, proceeded to push him. This enraged the suspect, and prompted him to take out a knife from his waist and stab Martin five times, puncturing his upper back along with his left and right arm. The suspect then demanded Martin to relinquish his motorcycle or he would kill him. Martin then started to scream, alerting two persons who were riding past at the same time. Muffet then took the opportunity to escape the scene, running in an unknown direction.

Martin was then reportedly taken home before being rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was admitted and his condition stated to be stable. Investigations are currently ongoing.