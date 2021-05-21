Couple robbed by 15-year-old and accomplice

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News– A man and his girlfriend were robbed by two bandits on Wednesday while walking along James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.
According to a police report, the couple was approached by two individuals, one being a 15-year-old juvenile, on a bicycle at 22:00 hrs. at the said location. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun from his waist and demanded valuables from the woman, to which the woman obliged.
Her boyfriend then reportedly entered into a scuffle with the second suspect who is alleged to be the 15-year-old, when the first suspect discharged some rounds towards the victim. The two then escaped with one gold chain valued $35,000 and one Blu cellphone valued $17,000.
Police were alerted to the scene and made several checks along James Street where they found the 15-year-old perpetrator in the presence of his mother. The woman was then instructed to take her son to the West Ruimveldt Police Station. The police then continued their checks for the second suspect but were unable to find him. No one was injured during the incident. Investigations are currently ongoing.
