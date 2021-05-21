Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Couple robbed by 15-year-old and accomplice

May 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News– A man and his girlfriend were robbed by two bandits on Wednesday while walking along James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.
According to a police report, the couple was approached by two individuals, one being a 15-year-old juvenile, on a bicycle at 22:00 hrs. at the said location. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun from his waist and demanded valuables from the woman, to which the woman obliged.
Her boyfriend then reportedly entered into a scuffle with the second suspect who is alleged to be the 15-year-old, when the first suspect discharged some rounds towards the victim. The two then escaped with one gold chain valued $35,000 and one Blu cellphone valued $17,000.
Police were alerted to the scene and made several checks along James Street where they found the 15-year-old perpetrator in the presence of his mother. The woman was then instructed to take her son to the West Ruimveldt Police Station. The police then continued their checks for the second suspect but were unable to find him. No one was injured during the incident. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously – Youths and clubs benefits

RHTYSC honors Terry Holder and Ananda Dharry posthumously –...

May 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last acknowledged the contributions of the late Terry Holder and Ananda E. T. Dharry by honouring them posthumously with the...
Read More
Smith aims to make the most of Windies Test Camp – ‘I don’t judge my performance from regional games’

Smith aims to make the most of Windies Test Camp...

May 21, 2021

Ramnauth looking to expand youth league In E’bo

Ramnauth looking to expand youth league In E’bo

May 21, 2021

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the pace

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from...

May 20, 2021

Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on Saturday

Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on...

May 20, 2021

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]