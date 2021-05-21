Commissioner of Police orders swift investigation into Headley’s killing – cops involved on ‘open arrest’

Kaieteur News – Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie has ordered that the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) conclude a swift investigation into the killing of Peter Headley and the results made public. This publication was reliably informed that the two cops are currently on ‘open arrest’.

According to initial police reports, Headley was shot by one of two ranks while he was being transported in a car carrying number plate PVV 1771 to the Providence Police Station located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). He was reportedly arrested along with another man, now known to be Rondel Daly, around 20:45hrs at Nandy Park, EBD.

Those initial reports said that the two were suspected to be involved in a robbery, which took place in Herstelling on Tuesday last. Headley and Daly were reportedly in a motor vehicle, driven by Headley, when the patrol ranks intercepted them.

The ranks reportedly searched the car and found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while the Headley was placed into the front passenger seat of his vehicle – one rank entered the driver’s seat while another armed rank entered the back passenger seat. They then drove off.

During the journey, the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under the seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. This, the police reports had stated, prompted the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot Headley. The ranks then reportedly drove the wounded suspect to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving treatment. Police reported that the bullet had struck Headley to his body.

Kaieteur News understands that the officers’ claims were filled with inconsistencies and they were placed under close arrest. Meanwhile, Commander of Region 4 ‘B’ Mahendra Siwnarine revealed to this publication that Headley might have purchased the stolen item that was recovered from Rondel Daly. Daly is currently in police custody at the Providence Police Station pending charges.

An autopsy done on Headley on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) Mortuary revealed that Headley died from perforated lungs from a single gunshot injury. The Police Office of Professional Responsibility OPR has launched an investigation into the matter.