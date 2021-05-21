Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Joint Service raid that occurred on Wednesday uncovered several items from the Timehri Prisons.
Among the items that were confiscated were two cell phones, six lighters, a quantity of rope in assorted lengths, a quantity of cement (1/4 lb), one cell phone battery, four cell phone SIM cards, six improvised weapons, 30 razor blades, one cell phone charger, one cell phone adapter, one cable, one installation tape, one leather belt, two sand paper, one broken glass bottle, three steel wires, five broken tile pieces, one phone case, 40 cigarettes, 10 lengths of phone wire, one nail clipper, six large nails, one ball of string, one metal fork, seven metal spoons, one large scissors, four mirrors and two needles with two lengths of thread.
