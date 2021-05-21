$177M Magistrate’s Court and quarters commissioned in Bartica

Kaieteur News- A $177M Magistrate’s Court and living quarters were yesterday opened in Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven.

Present at the unveiling of the plaque and cutting of the ribbon for the new court were, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire; Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan; Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams; Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall; and Regional Magistrate Crystal Lambert. The ceremony was held in the court compound and was chaired by Chief Justice (ag) George.

In the Chancellor’s address to the court, she stated that the building of the court commenced during 2018 and was expected to be delivered last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and readjustments to the design caused a delay.

The Chancellor added that the court is equipped with modern amenities and features a court office, courtrooms, probation office, briefing room, domestic violence office, chambers for magistrates, library, and lockups. The court also has two magistrate living quarters and a separate one for the clerk of court, all fully furnished.

The new court is expected to boost the judiciary’s work in the Region. The court operation has moved from three days per week to five days per week.

In giving the feature address, Minister Nandlall stated that the opening of the new court is a tremendous achievement. He added that the new court is the signification of the transformation that is taking place in Guyana, and that going forward, the design of the court is going to be the standard-bearer.

According to the Minister, a new court is currently being constructed in Region One, and one is expected to be constructed in Vigilance, East Coast Demerara. Two courts are also expected to be constructed on the East Bank of Demerara.

In his address at the ceremony, Mayor Marshall expressed his gratitude for the new court, which he says will strengthen the town’s democratic pillars, saying that the institution should not be seen just as a venue of criminal and civil prosecution but as a symbol of institutional strengthening. He added with the new court, many more legal services will now be possible.

Mayor Marshall then requested from Minister Nandlall, the service of the Deeds Registry. Marshall believes that the services of the Registry will boost the town’s economic outlook and foster efficiency, making business more accessible in Bartica.