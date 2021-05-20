Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Responsiveness and drive by government is refreshing

May 20, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
The rainy season is upon us and as it has happened in previous years, flooding usually follows right after due to blocked canals and drains in my community. I’m a resident of Greenfield and a lot of the drains in my community have been blocked with excessive vegetation in recent years.
I decided to make contact with the Ministry’s hotline asking for some assistance with clearing these canals. I was told that my request would be forwarded to the engineer for my area to see what assistance could be rendered and that someone would contact me on the matter. I immediately assumed that that would be the last time I heard from anyone at the Ministry. To my surprise, I was contacted by Mr. Ramdeen, who identified himself as the regional engineer.
The residents were pleased with the response and the works conducted so far. I was also told that the Minister had visited the area some time ago and a number of drains and canals were cleared following that visit. The responsiveness and drive to get work done by this government is refreshing and much needed at this time.
Yours truly,
Amala Sargoon-Singh

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the pace

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the...

May 20, 2021

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
Read More
Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on Saturday

Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on...

May 20, 2021

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second...

May 19, 2021

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]