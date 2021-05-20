Responsiveness and drive by government is refreshing

Dear Editor,

The rainy season is upon us and as it has happened in previous years, flooding usually follows right after due to blocked canals and drains in my community. I’m a resident of Greenfield and a lot of the drains in my community have been blocked with excessive vegetation in recent years.

I decided to make contact with the Ministry’s hotline asking for some assistance with clearing these canals. I was told that my request would be forwarded to the engineer for my area to see what assistance could be rendered and that someone would contact me on the matter. I immediately assumed that that would be the last time I heard from anyone at the Ministry. To my surprise, I was contacted by Mr. Ramdeen, who identified himself as the regional engineer.

The residents were pleased with the response and the works conducted so far. I was also told that the Minister had visited the area some time ago and a number of drains and canals were cleared following that visit. The responsiveness and drive to get work done by this government is refreshing and much needed at this time.

Yours truly,

Amala Sargoon-Singh