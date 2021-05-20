Responsiveness and drive by government is refreshing

Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 20, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The rainy season is upon us and as it has happened in previous years, flooding usually follows right after due to blocked canals and drains in my community. I’m a resident of Greenfield and a lot of the drains in my community have been blocked with excessive vegetation in recent years.
I decided to make contact with the Ministry’s hotline asking for some assistance with clearing these canals. I was told that my request would be forwarded to the engineer for my area to see what assistance could be rendered and that someone would contact me on the matter. I immediately assumed that that would be the last time I heard from anyone at the Ministry. To my surprise, I was contacted by Mr. Ramdeen, who identified himself as the regional engineer.
The residents were pleased with the response and the works conducted so far. I was also told that the Minister had visited the area some time ago and a number of drains and canals were cleared following that visit. The responsiveness and drive to get work done by this government is refreshing and much needed at this time.
Yours truly,
Amala Sargoon-Singh
May 20, 2021Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Here is a little story about someone I had the greatest respect for and the March 2020 election rigging had destroyed my... more
The Government is on a four-lane fast track. It is proposing to build four-lane roadways all across Guyana but it does not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]