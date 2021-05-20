Region 9 under water

Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Sections of Region Nine, including the Tabatinga Housing Scheme, is currently under water and, according to reports reaching this publication, this is as a result of excessive water in the Rio Branco pushing to the Ireng River and then into the Takatu River. The floodwaters are a result of excessive rainfalls in recent days. According to one resident, “if the water keeps rising, it would displace many persons.”
Also affected by the floodwaters are the airport, market and the bridge at Saint Ignatius, which is so flooded that it has become difficult for some vehicles to cross.
So far, residents have received some support, including from the Civil Defence Commission.
May 20, 2021Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Here is a little story about someone I had the greatest respect for and the March 2020 election rigging had destroyed my... more
The Government is on a four-lane fast track. It is proposing to build four-lane roadways all across Guyana but it does not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]