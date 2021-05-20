Region 9 under water

Kaieteur News- Sections of Region Nine, including the Tabatinga Housing Scheme, is currently under water and, according to reports reaching this publication, this is as a result of excessive water in the Rio Branco pushing to the Ireng River and then into the Takatu River. The floodwaters are a result of excessive rainfalls in recent days. According to one resident, “if the water keeps rising, it would displace many persons.”

Also affected by the floodwaters are the airport, market and the bridge at Saint Ignatius, which is so flooded that it has become difficult for some vehicles to cross.

So far, residents have received some support, including from the Civil Defence Commission.