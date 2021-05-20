Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

PNC must begin to work on winning next elections

May 20, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
Mr. Joseph Harmon is not a very experienced Parliamentarian or Leader of the Opposition. This fact reverberates in parliament and among PNC supporters, who are becoming discontented and falling away from the party. I will mention three examples of this:
i) – He seems to have given Mr. Alexander a carte blanche to do as he likes. This results in Mr. A. projecting that he wishes to carry on with dense obfuscations and circumlocutions to delay. His refusal to hear what the IRI (International Republican Institute) had to say is a bad move, since it sends a message to the USA and the International community that the PNC had no interest in strengthening Democracy in Guyana. This is politically an unwise thing to do.
ii) – Mr. Harmon and those around him have been crying “race and racial discrimination” on almost everything the Government does. This silliness has lost Mr. Harmon and those around him credibility, so if any kind of genuine problem of racial discrimination were to arise, people would not be able to distinguish what is factual and what is not. PNC supporters have been calling on Mr. Harmon to analyse issues and attack PPP/C on issues and not aimlessly crying “race” which is meaningless.
iii) – Mr. Harmon’s recent demand that his office as Leader of the Opposition be given more times funds than Dr. Jagdeo, the last LOA received just a year ago, has awakened memories of the splurge of millions APNU+AFC gave itself as soon as it got into office. That was a very unpopular thing and is being equated with Mr. Harmon’s new financial demands where he indicates that he would pay $800,000 per month for janitorial services to clean a small building.
Mr. Harmon keeps shooting himself and the PNC in the foot, making the party seem irrelevant and destined to disintegrate. I would like to suggest to Mr. Harmon (a) to privately ask the Speaker, Ms. Lawrence, and Mr. Corbin to give guidance to him and his parliamentarians as to his role and how to perform it, (b) that he attacks the PPP/C on issues and not to carry on the meaningless refrain “race,” (c) be careful not to alienate the US and the international community and to sincerely and transparently move the party to full commitment to democracy, and (d) begin to seriously work to win the next elections.

Yours truly,
Paul Validum Ramlochan

