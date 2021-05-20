Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner appeals for assistance

May 20, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
I am a pensioner of 65 years and would like the General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to look into my old age claim, which I applied for over two months ago. I took some time to apply for the claim because NIS was frustrating me when it comes to my contributions. I do not understand why the establishment takes so long to look at people’s pension claim. So, I am appealing to the Government of Guyana and the General Manager of NIS to assist me in getting what is due to me.

Yours truly,
Fitzgerald Scott

