Pensioner appeals for assistance

DEAR EDITOR,

I am a pensioner of 65 years and would like the General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to look into my old age claim, which I applied for over two months ago. I took some time to apply for the claim because NIS was frustrating me when it comes to my contributions. I do not understand why the establishment takes so long to look at people’s pension claim. So, I am appealing to the Government of Guyana and the General Manager of NIS to assist me in getting what is due to me.

Yours truly,

Fitzgerald Scott