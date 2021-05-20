Pensioner appeals for assistance

Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 20, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
I am a pensioner of 65 years and would like the General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to look into my old age claim, which I applied for over two months ago. I took some time to apply for the claim because NIS was frustrating me when it comes to my contributions. I do not understand why the establishment takes so long to look at people’s pension claim. So, I am appealing to the Government of Guyana and the General Manager of NIS to assist me in getting what is due to me.
Yours truly,
Fitzgerald Scott
May 20, 2021Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Here is a little story about someone I had the greatest respect for and the March 2020 election rigging had destroyed my... more
The Government is on a four-lane fast track. It is proposing to build four-lane roadways all across Guyana but it does not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]