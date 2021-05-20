MCY&S/GCF Independence Three-Stage winners and top performers receive prizes Focus now switches to start of National Championships from this weekend

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News- The respective category winners, all first timers in this event and other top performers from last weekend’s Indep

endence three-stage cycle road race sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) and organised by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), received their trophies and prizes t

his week at the National Sports Commission (NSC), Homestretch, Avenue.

We Stand United Cycle Club member Briton John took the overall first place prize of $70,000, his winning time overall being 6 Hours 56 Minutes 57 Seconds. He won the first stage from Corriverton to New Amsterdam, placed 4th from Rosignol to Carifesta Avenue and 2nd from Kara Kara, Linden to Banks DIH in the City.

Twenty-one year-old Briton John received 15 bonus seconds over the three stages the same as overall 2nd place finisher Jamal John of Team Foundation USA whose overall time was 6:57:09. Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega was 3rd in 7:01:56 (11 bonus seconds).

Another Foundation rider, Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffery was good enough for the 4th place in 7:02:17 (11 bonus seconds), Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith copped 5th place in 7:02:23 (3 bonus seconds) with Alex Mendes of Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club closing out the top six positions in a time of 7:02:26 (2 bonus seconds).

The nation’s leading cyclist for the season so far, Briton, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday in January 2022, posited that his maiden three-stage win was due to hard work and discipline which made the rewards easy and sweet.

“I am very elated to have won my first three-stage race and would like to commend all my teammates for the great support especially owner of our club, Horace Burrowes. Training and working hard pays off and that is what I will continue to do.”

Quizzed on his plans for the GCF National

Championships, the defending National Time Trial champion said, “I am looking forward to doing my best once again. It has always been my desire to become the National champion of Guyana ever since I started riding about eight years ago. I have won the junior National title twice as well as the Senior TT defending champion but it’s now time to take the senior crown.”

Mendes, competing for the first time in the Masters category, stormed to the top prize of $50,000, narrowly edging Team Evolution Stephen Fernandes by 3 seconds. Mendes, who has been in the saddle for about 20 years, placed 3rd in the senior category previously.

Familiarly known as ‘Lexy’ in local cycling circles, the seasoned campaigner who has been enjoying a wonderful season to date, said it was great to have this marquee event back again. “While I commend the MCY&S and the GCF, I would also like to say that my training has been going very good so far this year so it was very rewarding to win the tree-stage masters as well as placing sixth in the open category.”

Mendes also noted that he is looking forward to carry over his form to the National Championships set to roll off this Saturday with the Time Trials.

The junior winner, Berbice based, We Stand United Cycle Club’s David Hicks was ecstatic in victory having to storm back after giving up the first stage to take overall honours with a brilliant second stage ride; he was timed at 4:15:13 (3 bonus seconds) ahead of fellow Berbician and Flying Ace Cycle Club’s Mario Washington 4:19:29 (5 bonus seconds), Aaron Newton – We Stand United CC 4:19:31 (4:19:33) and 13 year-old Alex Leung – We Stand United CC 4:19:44.

The 17 year-old Hicks, a former student of J.C Chandisingh Secondary, who wrote seven subjects at the CXC level last year and received grade one in physical education, grade two in EDPM and grade three in mathematics and English, relished the opportunity to take part in his first ever three-stage race.

“Yes this was my first three-stage race as a junior, I had wanted to ride all three of the stages but the officials stated that juniors and ladies could only ride stages one and two.” The two stages were great for me, I was just waiting for the right timing in the race to

take the first place in the junior category even though during the first stage I got a puncture at Bush Lot but thanks to my brother Andrew who helped change the wheel for me quickly, I managed to catch the peloton again before they reached Whim. Once I caught them I went straight up front before reaching the #19 Road to secure myself if there was any attack.”

Just one year and a few months into her career, Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Suzanne Hamilton added the nation’s most prestigious stage race top prize to her trophy case with a commanding win over the two stages she competed in, winning both in style from Berbicians Shenika Teixeira and 13 year-old debutant Aneisha Crandon.

The 29 year-old who has put in the hours in training was happy to receive her prize and trophy, just reward for her historic accomplishment.

“I am very excited about it and I am happy I was able to perform and showcase my abilities.”

Hamilton commended the organiser for adding the female category to the event and is hopeful that this move can motivate others to get involved.

“I am really happy that females were included in this event and would like to encourage more females to come out because if you are given the opportunity to come and race, then do so.”

Like the other cyclists, Hamilton is looking forward to the National Championships.