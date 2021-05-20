Man killed trying to ‘put out’ wife

Kaieteur News -A Cuban woman was yesterday morning taken into police custody after she reportedly stabbed her husband to death while he was trying to physically remove her from their home.

Police revealed that around 05:00 hrs, 40-year-old Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarit, was killed at his Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown residence.

The report further revealed that at the time of the incident, the man was armed with a knife and was attempting to remove the woman from the house. A fight ensued and the woman reportedly took the knife away from her husband and stabbed him once to the lower back area.

The woman, according to police, was escorted to the Alberttown Police Station pending charges.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, a woman who is acquainted with the couple said that the two would sometimes get into arguments about their relationship. According to the woman who requested anonymity, just recently the man had threatened to end the woman’s life. She explained that the couple normally lives alone but Lopez would sometimes let other persons stay there and this, in the past, had caused the two to argue.

While police have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the argument, they have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. (Alliyah Allicock)