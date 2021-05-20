Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man killed trying to ‘put out’ wife

May 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News -A Cuban woman was yesterday morning taken into police custody after she reportedly stabbed her husband to death while he was trying to physically remove her from their home.
Police revealed that around 05:00 hrs, 40-year-old Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarit, was killed at his Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown residence.

Blood was washed away from in front of the Charlotte Street house yesterday.

The report further revealed that at the time of the incident, the man was armed with a knife and was attempting to remove the woman from the house. A fight ensued and the woman reportedly took the knife away from her husband and stabbed him once to the lower back area.
The woman, according to police, was escorted to the Alberttown Police Station pending charges.
When Kaieteur News visited the scene, a woman who is acquainted with the couple said that the two would sometimes get into arguments about their relationship. According to the woman who requested anonymity, just recently the man had threatened to end the woman’s life. She explained that the couple normally lives alone but Lopez would sometimes let other persons stay there and this, in the past, had caused the two to argue.
While police have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the argument, they have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. (Alliyah Allicock)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the pace

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the...

May 20, 2021

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
Read More
Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on Saturday

Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on...

May 20, 2021

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second...

May 19, 2021

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]