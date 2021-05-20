GUYSUCO not handling COVID-19 right

DEAR EDITOR,

Permit me a space in your newspaper to highlight a few issues that are happening at the training centre managed by GUYSUCO. To my understanding, the centre now trains soldiers from the Guyana Defence Force along with apprentices for GUYSUCO, which is very commendable.

My issue with GUYSUCO is how it is going about doing the training. We all know the COVID-19 virus is very rampant in the East Berbice area. But I was made to understand that training is going on as normal where students dwell together, work together, train together and even play sports together. I am wondering isn’t this against the COVID-19 guidelines that has to be followed? I would like to know if the Ministries of Health and Education fully endorsed this, and if they did, why other training institutions are not allowed to operate in the same manner. I was also made to understand that the students are not allowed to go home which I don’t have a problem with, but the staff members are going home on a daily basis, which poses a threat to the students in contracting the COVID-19 virus. I was also informed that the school had to come to a halt over the Easter holidays because of students who tested positive on arrival at the school after the holidays; thus, they were told that they are not allowed to go home back until they finished their training.

Finally, I overheard a conversation with my nephew and my sister, where he was saying that apprentices are bombarded with maintenance and extra work, and when they ask for it to be eased up they were threatened to be sent home by management. What he was saying after I took the phone from my sister is that, exams are coming up and they are nowhere near completion of their syllabus; thus, it is hard on them to concentrate when they are doing so much physical training and maintenance. I am calling on the COVID-19 task force and the Ministries of Health and Education to visit the school and evaluate what’s happening, and if what is happening at the school is the correct thing to do in the midst of a pandemic.

Yours truly,

Concerned Aunt