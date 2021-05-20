Guyanese students outshine Caribbean counterparts at CAPE, CSEC

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – The two students from Queen’s College (QC), who were named the country’s top performers for the July/August 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations back in April, were yesterday declared the top performers at the regional level.

Copping the top regional spot for the 2019/2020 CAPE examinations is Zane Ramotar, who secured 14 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, while Bhedesh Persaud with his 22 Grade Ones and one Grade Two at the 2020 CSEC examination is the top regional CSEC performer.

Ramotar by virtue of his performance will receive two awards – for the Most Outstanding Overall performance and the Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences at CAPE.

Speaking yesterday with Kaieteur News on his outstanding performance, Ramotar said that he is quite elated. “I’m really happy about my performance in the CAPE 2019/2020 sitting. It definitely feels extremely rewarding after the tremendously long wait for the declaration of the results. I finally feel like I am able to get closure with respect to high school,” he said.

When asked about his plans moving forward, Ramotar shared that he has been accepted at the University of Southern California (USC) where he will be studying Physics. His dream is to one-day land a career in the Science field but he has hopes of one day returning to Guyana in order to share knowledge he would have acquired.

Also slated to receive regional awards for their outstanding CSEC performances are: QC’s Persaud, who will be awarded for the Most Outstanding Overall performance and Most Outstanding performance in the Sciences; Nyron Seoukienandan of St. Rose’s High School, who is the most Outstanding performer in Business; Anthony Sukra of New Amsterdam Secondary who is the most Outstanding performer in Technical and Vocational Studies and Shania Sattaur of Brickdam Secondary who is the Most Outstanding performer in Principles of Business.

Meanwhile, among the top 10 performers at CSEC are: Duvina Seurattan from Anna Regina Secondary who secured 19 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Swasti Saytoo from Anna Regina Secondary with 18 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos; Geveshwar Rajkishore from Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 18 Grade Ones and one Grade Two; Reyah Khemraj from JC Chandisingh Secondary with 17 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos; Shivnarine Chaitram from Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 17 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Shivshankar Chaitram from Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 17 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Atishta Seenarine from Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 17 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Chaitra Singh from Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 16 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos and Tabitha Alves from Abrams’ Zuil Secondary with 16 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos.

The others top performers for CAPE are Naomi Cambridge from St. Roses High who obtained 12 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos, one Grade Three and one Grade Four; Christian Pile from QC with 11 Grade Ones, one Grade Two and one Grade Three; Sherlock Langevine Jr. from St. Stanislaus College with 11 Grade Ones and eight Grade Twos; Donnelle Pyle from St. Stanislaus College with nine Grade Ones, three Grade Twos, two Grade Threes and four Grade Fours; Nicolas Ally from The Bishops’ High with 11 Grade Ones and one Grade Two; Zharal Hollingsworth from The Bishops’ High with 10 Grade Ones and one Grade Two; Carl Gilford from The Bishops’ High with 10 Grade Twos and one Grade Three; Stefan Hamilton from The Bishops’ High with seven Grade Ones, three Grade Twos, two Grade Threes and one Grade Four; and Raseda Hack from QC with 11 Grade Ones, one Grade Two, one Grade Three and three Grade Fours.

The Ministry of Education in a release stated that an analysis of the 2020 CSEC results shows that the overall pass rate has improved to 75.99 percent at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grade One to Three when compared to 73 percent in 2019. It noted too that there was a 93.16 percent marginal increase in overall pass rate at CAPE in 2020 when compared to 2019’s 93 percent.