GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the pace

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member Moses Karate Family to disseminate karate to the Amerindian Community throughout Guyana. Karate in the Caribbean began to spread when graduate students who learnt karate at the University of the West Indies returned to their home countries. This system is the same used by Japan and many other countries.

Leading the pacesetting karate Family are three brothers – all International Karate Daigaku (University) black belts: Ernie, 29, Silas, 37, and Courtney, 24.

The two beautiful and talented sisters, Rose, 27 and Pauline, 22, created karate history by moving from white to brown belt at their first grading on April 30, 2021. They were training privately for two years under their instructor, Shihan John Fernandes, 7th dan.

The close-knit sisters represent all females in Guyana with their achievements. And, as well, the Amerindian community in which they are fiercely proud of their heritage.

While Shuseki Shihan is responsible for the overall development of GKC, both Administratively and Technically, each of the masters and instructors is responsible for developing each belt level student under their care. This method is the same as the educational system used in Guyana schools.

Pauline and Rose, train with Master Frank Woon-A-Tai at Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

In his absence, Karate Master Dr. Guy Low, 7th Dan, a well-respected medical doctor, and Assistant Professor at the University of Guyana, takes charge of all training.

As there are no classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the sisters train

privately with Shihan Fernandes. At times, they even train on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Master Frank, all five Moses are naturally talented with a high degree of strength, speed, form, and spirit. Moreover, they are a family of character, integrity and social graces.

While the sisters excel at karate, they are also academically brilliant. Pauline is personal secretary to CEO John Fernandes at Astro Arts, an advertising company. Thus, she is well suited to administer and promote karate anywhere in Guyana.

On the other hand, Rose is a Pharmacy Technician and is awaiting an online course from the Ministry of Health in Forensic Law to begin. Rose holds an online Career Diploma from Penn Foster Career School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA, as a Pharmacy Technician. She completed 27 pharmacy-related courses and needs Forensic Law before pursuing her B.Sc. in Pharmacy at the

University of Guyana.

Wowetta, located in North Rupununi, is about six miles from Annai. The population of Wowetta is approximately 330 people who speak Makushi. The Moses Karate Family hail from Wowetta, and they are honoured their village is the home of the Cock-of-the-Rock, one of Guyana’s famous birds.

This proud and talented Indigenous Karate Family are rearing to teach karate. By a stroke of luck, their first opportunity presents itself at the Guyana Karate College immediate neighbour, the Amerindian Hostel and Orphanage at Lilliendaal, ECD.

The Family has begun their training to represent Guyana at the Fourth IKD World Cup slated for Guyana in August 2022. Best of luck and success to the Amazing Amerindian Moses Karate Family!