Foreign pressure saved Guyana’s democracy

DEAR EDITOR,

Does PNC Leader, David Granger, realise how preposterous he sounds when he was reported as saying in SN on May 16, that foreign intervention made the 2020 elections “toxic?” No one can fail to disagree when he said, “Our electoral laws have to be seriously re-examined, but I believe we live in a society where we are (sic) mature enough to conduct elections.” Yes sir. It was the same PNC that colluded with GECOM to rig the March 2020 elections with Clairmont Mingo giving conflicting and false figures, which GECOM’s CEO, Keith Lowenfield, fraudulently used to advise GECOM Chairman, retired Justice Claudette Singh, to declare the winner.

Editor, this “… type of mischief perpetrated on the people of Guyana last year” according to Granger’s own words was all due to PNC fraud. If it wasn’t foreign pressure a fraudulent election would have resulted in a coalition victory, which would have been a travesty. Foreign pressure contributed to the upholding of Guyana’s fragile democracy. Furthermore, the PNC leader cannot pick and choose which court delivers justice in Guyana. The CCJ will remain the final court of adjudication of Guyana regardless of what Granger wishes. It is so enshrined in the Guyana constitution and requires a two-thirds vote to change it.

When the former President criticises the makeup of the election commission with the appointment of three election commissioners each by the government and opposition as a recipe for “gridlock” he has forgotten this was a Carter Centre formula with which the same PNC agreed to in 1992 and which is now part of the Guyana constitution. It will require a constitutional amendment to change this issue.

What has been most obvious is that the PNC is not a party that has any respect for laws, rules and democracy. When it loses, it wants to change the rules of the game by rioting and violence. This does not augur well for a multiracial Guyana. How far have we come from 1964 when outside “toxic” pressure left hundreds dead, racial riots and subversion of democracy to put the PNC-led coalition into power, which bankrupted Guyana for 28 years. That same outside pressure put the PNC lead coalition in 2015 and all was hunky dory then.

Sincerely,

Sultan Mohamed