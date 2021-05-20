Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foreign pressure saved Guyana’s democracy

May 20, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
Does PNC Leader, David Granger, realise how preposterous he sounds when he was reported as saying in SN on May 16, that foreign intervention made the 2020 elections “toxic?” No one can fail to disagree when he said, “Our electoral laws have to be seriously re-examined, but I believe we live in a society where we are (sic) mature enough to conduct elections.” Yes sir. It was the same PNC that colluded with GECOM to rig the March 2020 elections with Clairmont Mingo giving conflicting and false figures, which GECOM’s CEO, Keith Lowenfield, fraudulently used to advise GECOM Chairman, retired Justice Claudette Singh, to declare the winner.
Editor, this “… type of mischief perpetrated on the people of Guyana last year” according to Granger’s own words was all due to PNC fraud. If it wasn’t foreign pressure a fraudulent election would have resulted in a coalition victory, which would have been a travesty. Foreign pressure contributed to the upholding of Guyana’s fragile democracy. Furthermore, the PNC leader cannot pick and choose which court delivers justice in Guyana. The CCJ will remain the final court of adjudication of Guyana regardless of what Granger wishes. It is so enshrined in the Guyana constitution and requires a two-thirds vote to change it.
When the former President criticises the makeup of the election commission with the appointment of three election commissioners each by the government and opposition as a recipe for “gridlock” he has forgotten this was a Carter Centre formula with which the same PNC agreed to in 1992 and which is now part of the Guyana constitution. It will require a constitutional amendment to change this issue.
What has been most obvious is that the PNC is not a party that has any respect for laws, rules and democracy. When it loses, it wants to change the rules of the game by rioting and violence. This does not augur well for a multiracial Guyana. How far have we come from 1964 when outside “toxic” pressure left hundreds dead, racial riots and subversion of democracy to put the PNC-led coalition into power, which bankrupted Guyana for 28 years. That same outside pressure put the PNC lead coalition in 2015 and all was hunky dory then.

Sincerely,
Sultan Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the pace

GKC and the ‘Moses’ Karate Family from Wowetta, Rupununi sets the...

May 20, 2021

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Karate College (GKC), under the leadership of the legendary Guyanese Karate Master, Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th dan, has only one more year to prepare the five-member...
Read More
Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on Saturday

Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on...

May 20, 2021

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second...

May 19, 2021

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]