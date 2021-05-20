Drunk driver caught at Harbour Bridge after running police vehicle off the road

Kaieteur News- A drunk driver was captured Monday night at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, after he reportedly ran a police patrol vehicle off the road at McDoom, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), with his blue pick-up.

The incident, which according to police occurred around 23:10 hrs, saw the driver, a businessman, speeding away after.

Police revealed that the ranks in the patrol vehicle quickly alerted their colleagues stationed at the western end of the bridge to be on the lookout for the pick-up bearing licence plate GZZ 200.

As was suspected, the man drove across the bridge and was stopped by the waiting ranks.

Those ranks verified the number plate and observed that there was also a male passenger inside. They reportedly asked the driver if he was the one who had ran a patrol vehicle off the road at McDoom.

The driver responded in the negative, but the ranks questioning him noticed that he appeared to be drunk and requested that he submit himself for a breathalyzer test.

The ranks reported that the man started to behave disorderly and they further observed that he had a firearm stuck in his waist. When asked to produce a licence for the weapon, the man complied but continued with his disorderly behaviour. The ranks were forced to take possession of the weapon out of concern for public safety.

The ranks then arrested the man and took him, along with his vehicle, to the La Grange Police Station.

After much resistance, the businessman, according to police, decided to subject himself to the breathalyser test. The first one recorded 125mg of Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) and a second test recorded 147mg but the driver, police said, did not want to accept the results. He refused to sign the test slips, police noted.

The ranks Kaieteur News was told tried to persuade the driver to sign but he again started to behave disorderly. The man is currently in custody as police continue their investigation into the matter.