Dem Boys Seh… Government is a blow-blow

Dem boys wan know how come some people sleeping at nights when dem watch how many people getting infected and dying in de country every day. In some other country, people would ah done call fuh de resignation of some people in top position. But Guyana is a blow-blow country and de wuss yuh do, de better off yuh deh.

De COVID numbers going through de roof. Over de past 14 days Guyana bin averaging almost 120 cases a day. And deaths increased – 116 since de start of April.

A few days ago, Trinidad and Tobago, which still doing better dan Guyana in terms of deaths, recorded 23 deaths in one day. Nah laugh we Caribbean neighbour because at de rate de infections and deaths going in Guyana is only a matter of time before we meet deh.

De government and de private sector playing with people’s life. Dem know dat people gat fuh wuk fuh live and so dem nah intend fuh declare a state of emergency like wah happen in Trinidad.

But dem want de country fuh feel dat we gat wan emergency brewing in de Rupununi because floodwaters rising. Dem boys seh floodwaters does always rise during de rainy season in de Rupununi. But it does also go down after a few weeks. So dem boys watching fuh see how bad de water rising.

And dat nah gan mek dem boys tek dem eyes off de catastrophe which occurring right now in Guyana and which de government turning a blind eye to.

Talk half and ask Irfaan way de extra soldiers and police he promise deh!